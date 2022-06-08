On Wednesday, June 8, 2022, Abby Chams was officially introduced as the newest member to join the Sony Music Entertainment Africa family.

“I feel blessed, honoured, and fortunate to be one of the performing female artists to represent Africa on a major label Sony Music Africa.

“This is a dream come true, a manifestation of sorts and the constant pursuit to be better each day. It is a testament to my faith and hard work. The world is about to get the Abigail experience! Asante Yesu,” Abby Chams remarked after joining the Sony Music family.

Sony Music signs multi-talented Tanzanian singer Abby Chams [Video] Pulse Live Kenya

She was also welcomed to the label by former Alikiba's manager and Head of Sony Music East Africa Christine ‘Seven’ Mosha.

“Welcome to the Sony Music Family @abigail_chams !! Let the world get to witness your gift — with God’s Grace #JourneyToTheGrammy’s,” Seven Mosha said.

The signing of Abby Chams come days after the international record label signed Award-winning Tanzanian rapper Young Lunya.

The fast-rising Hip Hop star officially joined the Sony Africa family on Friday, June 3, 2022.

An excited Lunya said that being signed by a record label like Sony is a dream come true for him.

"I come from a part of the region where even talking about major labels was a myth and a dream, but I have always kept this dream and hope alive. So, to see one of my biggest dreams come true has just been such a blessing and an honour.

“I am more excited that I am signed to Sony Music Entertainment because they represent some of the biggest artists that I admire like ASAP Rocky, Future, Travis Scott and many others. I promise my old, new and soon to be fans that Young Lunya is about to become a Global Star,” Young Lunya said.