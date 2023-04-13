The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Spotify data shows how Ramadan impacted users music listening habit

Adeayo Adebiyi

Spotify has released a new data that shows how the holy month of Ramadan has shaped the way people consume music and content on the platform.

How the holy month of Ramadan impacts the way people consume music and content on Spotify
How the holy month of Ramadan impacts the way people consume music and content on Spotify

Recommended articles

Spotify date highlights how the consumption of audio such as music and podcasts, changes to reflect this period in users’ lives. The data was pulled from eight key markets– Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Pakistan, Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya and Indonesia – and shows a definitive shift to a more mindful, spiritual tone.

The data paints an interesting picture of how the consumption of audio such as music and podcasts, changes to reflect this period in users’ lives.

During Ramadan, the streaming of content such as music, meditative podcasts and yoga playlists, peaks at 8am across all the markets analysed, suggesting that listeners use the app to cultivate a sense of calm mindfulness going into the day. Quran readings are streamed at night or early morning. In general, people stream more at night during Ramadan, except for a sudden drop in use during sunset. This aligns with Muslims hitting pause for prayers and breaking their fasts with family, but then using the evening hours to unwind or seek out religious teachings.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Kenya, South Africa and Nigeria there were drops in Scripted Fiction podcasts, as well as in a range of sports sub-genres, indicating a distinct shift away from entertainment in favour of the more mindful practices of the Holy Month. Curiously, Nigerian users have also been listening to more podcasts about Digital Culture during Ramadan, but other entertainment genres like Horror/Paranormal and Science Fiction and Fantasy have both seen marked drops.

During Ramadan in previous years, Spotify saw a 53% increase in the streaming of religious podcasts. This points to the use of the app for Quran readings, Islamic lectures, and other digital religious resources. Dive a little deeper to look at the sub-genres, and there’s an increase in listenership for ‘Human Interest’ and ‘Culture and Identity’ podcasts, at 27% and 24% respectively. In Nigeria, one of the largest shifts in the data is a 680% spike in the podcast genre ‘Trying Moments’.

The listening spike in Trying Moments podcasts indicates a search for empathy, connection and inspiration that comes from hearing others’ stories. The data suggests that music is being used as a powerful tool for influencing mood, helping to cultivate feelings of patience and positivity.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Milly WaJesus drops wedding rate card, issues tough fresh demands

Milly WaJesus drops wedding rate card, issues tough fresh demands

Confirmed: Millions Maina Kageni takes home as a radio presenter on Classic 105

Confirmed: Millions Maina Kageni takes home as a radio presenter on Classic 105

Jua Cali responds to claims that his album flopped

Jua Cali responds to claims that his album flopped

Singer Akothee's Biography: Career, personal life, net worth

Singer Akothee's Biography: Career, personal life, net worth

Yvette Obura explains why she is distant with Diana Marua

Yvette Obura explains why she is distant with Diana Marua

Zuchu gifts herself a new Range Rover & takes mom for a ride [Video]

Zuchu gifts herself a new Range Rover & takes mom for a ride [Video]

Spotify data shows how Ramadan impacted users music listening habit

Spotify data shows how Ramadan impacted users music listening habit

Fena Gitu unveils 1st single of the year, pays special tribute to grandmother

Fena Gitu unveils 1st single of the year, pays special tribute to grandmother

Jalang'o, Kibe confront each other after years of passive-aggressive relationship [Video]

Jalang'o, Kibe confront each other after years of passive-aggressive relationship [Video]

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rema

Rema sets new African record on Billboard Hot 100

Fena Gitu

Fena Gitu unveils 1st single of the year, pays special tribute to grandmother