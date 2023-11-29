The sports category has moved to a new website.

Wakadinali biggest winners as Spotify unveils most streamed artists in Kenya [List]

Denis Mwangi

Spotify unveils most streamed songs, artists & albums in Kenya in 2023

Wakadinali
Wakadinali

Spotify has released its annual review of Kenyans listening to artists, albums, tracks, playlists and even podcasts on the platform.

2023 has been a significant year for the Kenyan music scene, with highlights such as Sauti Sol hiatus, Gengetone being recognised as a genre for Grammy consideration and the featuring of Kenyan artists on the COLORSxSTUDIOS platform.

“The Kenyan music scene has grown exponentially since our last Wrapped, and it is refreshing to see a Kenyan artist in the top streamed list. Our mission to amplify homegrown artists to global stages continues steadfastly,” said Phiona Okumu, Spotify SSA’s Head of Music.

Wakadinali emerged as the only Kenyan artist in the top streamed list, landing at number 8.

Wakadinali
Wakadinali

The group is also the most searched artist in Kenya on Spotify, and their album Ndani ya Cockpit 3 ranks 10 as the most streamed album.

Nyashinski’s Perfect Design had the music lovers in a hold when it launched, it was the top song every day 26 October (a day after it was released) to 2 November.

The top streamed tracks list is dominated by Afrobeats, with the only exception being Darassa and Bien’s collaboration No Body in sixth place.

Kinoti’s Nitangoja was named the second most viral track on Spotify in Kenya, meaning users shared it widely so their friends and family could also enjoy the R&B goodness. Sasa Hivi by V-Be and Ashley Music struck a relatable chord with Kenyan R&B lovers, making it the 10th most viral song.

Karun and Nikita Kering’, Xenia Manasseh, made it to the top ten most exported Kenyan artists.

Nikita Kering’ is the only female artist in the top ten most streamed Kenyan artists.

  1. Drake
  2. Burna Boy
  3. 21 Savage
  4. Ayra Starr
  5. Chris Brown
  6. Travis Scott
  7. Wakadinali
  8. The Weeknd
  9. Metro Boomin
  10. Future
  1. Ayra Starr - Rush
  2. Ruger - Asiwaju
  3. Bayanni - Ta Ta Ta
  4. Fireboy DML - Bandana ft. Asake
  5. Kizz Daniel - Cough (Odo)
  6. Darassa - No Body (feat. Bien)
  7. Libianca - People
  8. Omah Lay - soso
  9. Burna Boy - Last Last
  10. Rema - Charm
  1. Burna Boy - Love, Damini
  2. SZA - SOS
  3. Omah Lay - Boy Alone
  4. Rema - Rave & Roses Ultra
  5. Metro Boomin - HEROES & VILLAINS
  6. Fireboy DML - Playboy
  7. Ayra Starr - 19 & Dangerous 
  8. Asake - Mr. Money With The Vibe
  9. Davido - Timeless
  10. Wakadinali - Ndani ya Cockpit 3
  1. Wakadinali
  2. Sauti Sol
  3. Bien
  4. Bensoul
  5. Nyashinski
  6. Nviiri The Storyteller
  7. BURUKLYN BOYZ
  8. Otile Brown
  9. Nikita Kering’
  10. Lil Maina
  1. Sauti Sol - Lil Mama
  2. Bien - Inauma
  3. Bien, DJ Edu - Too Easy
  4. Nikita Kering’ - Last Name
  5. Fully Focus, Bien - Dimension
  6. Bien - My Baby (feat. Ayra Starr) 
  7. Wakadinali - Mc Mca
  8. Boutross - Angela
  9. Wakadinali - Sikutambui
  10. Bensoul - Navutishwa feat. Bien
  1. So This Is Love
  2.  The Messy In Between
  3.  It’s Related, I Promise
  4. ShxtsNGigs
  5. The Psychology of your 20s
  6. The Sandwich Podcast
  7. Legally Clueless
  8. The97sPodcast
  9. On Purpose with Jay Shetty
  10. The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett 
  1. Idd Aziz
  2. Sauti Sol
  3. Bien
  4. Otile Brown
  5. Karun
  6. Jeff Kaale
  7. Lexsil
  8. Nikita Kering’
  9. Ayub Ogada
  10. Xenia Manasseh
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
