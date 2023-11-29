Wakadinali biggest winners as Spotify unveils most streamed artists in Kenya [List]

2023 has been a significant year for the Kenyan music scene, with highlights such as Sauti Sol hiatus, Gengetone being recognised as a genre for Grammy consideration and the featuring of Kenyan artists on the COLORSxSTUDIOS platform.

“The Kenyan music scene has grown exponentially since our last Wrapped, and it is refreshing to see a Kenyan artist in the top streamed list. Our mission to amplify homegrown artists to global stages continues steadfastly,” said Phiona Okumu, Spotify SSA’s Head of Music.

Wakadinali emerged as the only Kenyan artist in the top streamed list, landing at number 8.

Pulse Live Kenya

The group is also the most searched artist in Kenya on Spotify, and their album Ndani ya Cockpit 3 ranks 10 as the most streamed album.

Nyashinski’s Perfect Design had the music lovers in a hold when it launched, it was the top song every day 26 October (a day after it was released) to 2 November.

The top streamed tracks list is dominated by Afrobeats, with the only exception being Darassa and Bien’s collaboration No Body in sixth place.

Kinoti’s Nitangoja was named the second most viral track on Spotify in Kenya, meaning users shared it widely so their friends and family could also enjoy the R&B goodness. Sasa Hivi by V-Be and Ashley Music struck a relatable chord with Kenyan R&B lovers, making it the 10th most viral song.

Karun and Nikita Kering’, Xenia Manasseh, made it to the top ten most exported Kenyan artists.

Nikita Kering’ is the only female artist in the top ten most streamed Kenyan artists.

Top Streamed Artists

Drake Burna Boy 21 Savage Ayra Starr Chris Brown Travis Scott Wakadinali The Weeknd Metro Boomin Future

Top Streamed Tracks

Ayra Starr - Rush Ruger - Asiwaju Bayanni - Ta Ta Ta Fireboy DML - Bandana ft. Asake Kizz Daniel - Cough (Odo) Darassa - No Body (feat. Bien) Libianca - People Omah Lay - soso Burna Boy - Last Last Rema - Charm

Top Streamed Albums

Burna Boy - Love, Damini SZA - SOS Omah Lay - Boy Alone Rema - Rave & Roses Ultra Metro Boomin - HEROES & VILLAINS Fireboy DML - Playboy Ayra Starr - 19 & Dangerous Asake - Mr. Money With The Vibe Davido - Timeless Wakadinali - Ndani ya Cockpit 3

Top streamed Kenyan artists

Wakadinali Sauti Sol Bien Bensoul Nyashinski Nviiri The Storyteller BURUKLYN BOYZ Otile Brown Nikita Kering’ Lil Maina

Top streamed Kenyan tracks

Sauti Sol - Lil Mama Bien - Inauma Bien, DJ Edu - Too Easy Nikita Kering’ - Last Name Fully Focus, Bien - Dimension Bien - My Baby (feat. Ayra Starr) Wakadinali - Mc Mca Boutross - Angela Wakadinali - Sikutambui Bensoul - Navutishwa feat. Bien

Top streamed podcasts

So This Is Love The Messy In Between It’s Related, I Promise ShxtsNGigs The Psychology of your 20s The Sandwich Podcast Legally Clueless The97sPodcast On Purpose with Jay Shetty The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett

Top exported Kenyan artists

