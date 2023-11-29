Spotify has released its annual review of Kenyans listening to artists, albums, tracks, playlists and even podcasts on the platform.
Wakadinali biggest winners as Spotify unveils most streamed artists in Kenya [List]
2023 has been a significant year for the Kenyan music scene, with highlights such as Sauti Sol hiatus, Gengetone being recognised as a genre for Grammy consideration and the featuring of Kenyan artists on the COLORSxSTUDIOS platform.
“The Kenyan music scene has grown exponentially since our last Wrapped, and it is refreshing to see a Kenyan artist in the top streamed list. Our mission to amplify homegrown artists to global stages continues steadfastly,” said Phiona Okumu, Spotify SSA’s Head of Music.
Wakadinali emerged as the only Kenyan artist in the top streamed list, landing at number 8.
The group is also the most searched artist in Kenya on Spotify, and their album Ndani ya Cockpit 3 ranks 10 as the most streamed album.
Nyashinski’s Perfect Design had the music lovers in a hold when it launched, it was the top song every day 26 October (a day after it was released) to 2 November.
The top streamed tracks list is dominated by Afrobeats, with the only exception being Darassa and Bien’s collaboration No Body in sixth place.
Kinoti’s Nitangoja was named the second most viral track on Spotify in Kenya, meaning users shared it widely so their friends and family could also enjoy the R&B goodness. Sasa Hivi by V-Be and Ashley Music struck a relatable chord with Kenyan R&B lovers, making it the 10th most viral song.
Karun and Nikita Kering’, Xenia Manasseh, made it to the top ten most exported Kenyan artists.
Nikita Kering’ is the only female artist in the top ten most streamed Kenyan artists.
Top Streamed Artists
- Drake
- Burna Boy
- 21 Savage
- Ayra Starr
- Chris Brown
- Travis Scott
- Wakadinali
- The Weeknd
- Metro Boomin
- Future
Top Streamed Tracks
- Ayra Starr - Rush
- Ruger - Asiwaju
- Bayanni - Ta Ta Ta
- Fireboy DML - Bandana ft. Asake
- Kizz Daniel - Cough (Odo)
- Darassa - No Body (feat. Bien)
- Libianca - People
- Omah Lay - soso
- Burna Boy - Last Last
- Rema - Charm
Top Streamed Albums
- Burna Boy - Love, Damini
- SZA - SOS
- Omah Lay - Boy Alone
- Rema - Rave & Roses Ultra
- Metro Boomin - HEROES & VILLAINS
- Fireboy DML - Playboy
- Ayra Starr - 19 & Dangerous
- Asake - Mr. Money With The Vibe
- Davido - Timeless
- Wakadinali - Ndani ya Cockpit 3
Top streamed Kenyan artists
- Wakadinali
- Sauti Sol
- Bien
- Bensoul
- Nyashinski
- Nviiri The Storyteller
- BURUKLYN BOYZ
- Otile Brown
- Nikita Kering’
- Lil Maina
Top streamed Kenyan tracks
- Sauti Sol - Lil Mama
- Bien - Inauma
- Bien, DJ Edu - Too Easy
- Nikita Kering’ - Last Name
- Fully Focus, Bien - Dimension
- Bien - My Baby (feat. Ayra Starr)
- Wakadinali - Mc Mca
- Boutross - Angela
- Wakadinali - Sikutambui
- Bensoul - Navutishwa feat. Bien
Top streamed podcasts
- So This Is Love
- The Messy In Between
- It’s Related, I Promise
- ShxtsNGigs
- The Psychology of your 20s
- The Sandwich Podcast
- Legally Clueless
- The97sPodcast
- On Purpose with Jay Shetty
- The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett
Top exported Kenyan artists
- Idd Aziz
- Sauti Sol
- Bien
- Otile Brown
- Karun
- Jeff Kaale
- Lexsil
- Nikita Kering’
- Ayub Ogada
- Xenia Manasseh
