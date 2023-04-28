The sports category has moved to a new website.

Stonebwoy releases highly anticipated album '5th Dimension'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Ghanaian Dancehall superstar Stonebwoy has released a new album he calls '5th Dimension'.

Stonebwoy - '5th Dimension'
The album was released on April 28, 2023, across all streaming platforms as Stonebwoy aims to take listeners across multiple soundscapes.

With collaborations by both local and international artists including British rapper Stormzy, Grammy award winner and African singer Angelique Kidjo, Nigerian Afrobeats singer Davido, South African DJ Maphorisa, and Jamaican reggae rapper Shaggy, Nigerian superstar Tiwa Savage, among others, '5thDimension' is a collection of sounds that showcase the Grammy nominee's ability to seamlessly fuse different genres and cultures into his music.

Tipped to be a must-listen for true fans worldwide, Stonebwoy's '5thDimension' features 17 tracks — each crafted with his signature style and lyrical prowess. From infectious dancehall beats to soulful reggae melodies, the album is a testament to Stonebwoy's versatility and ability to push the boundaries of his music.

Speaking about the album, Stonebwoy expressed his excitement, saying: "I am thrilled to share '5thDimension' with my fans around the world. This album is a reflection of my growth as an artist and as a person. I have poured my heart and soul into each track, and I hope that it resonates with my fans and brings them joy and inspiration."

The album is another height for the multi-award winning artist who has made a name for himself as a force in Dancehall across the African continent.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
