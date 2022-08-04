Superstar Mr Eazi drops another banger 'Personal Baby' [Video]

Nigerian Afro-beat singer and songwriter Mr Eazi has returned to his trademark Banku Music sound with his latest release dubbed Personal Baby, the simmering second single from his as-yet-untitled forthcoming album.
Audio for the track was produced by Grammy-winning Nigerian hitmaker Kel-P
Audio for the track, which was produced by Grammy-winning Nigerian hitmaker Kel-P (Burna Boy, Wizkid, Angelique Kidjo), premiered on Apple Music’s The Dotty Show.
The video to the song which was directed by Ademola Falomo sets Personal Baby in a dystopian, blade runner-esque future.
A moody love song co-written with afropop superstar Teni (“Billionaire”), Personal Baby reimagines the smooth, mid-tempo Banku music sound that Mr Eazi defined with hits like Skin Tight and Leg Over, but with a darker edge.
The track follows June’s Legalize as the second single from Eazi’s forthcoming album — a project that’s nearly a decade in coming.
Like 'Legalize, Personal Baby deals with love, but this time it’s from a somewhat darker perspective.
“The video goes from lovey dovey to darkness. It’s those extremes I'm trying to capture,” Mr Eazi says.
Mr Eazi enlisted noted Beninese artist Dominique Zinkpè to handpaint the cover image for Personal Baby.
Eazi sees the album as a collection of art pieces, with each track represented visually by uniquely commissioned pieces from different African contemporary artists.
Artist: Mr Eazi
Song Title: Personal Baby
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: August 3, 2022
Producer: Kel-P
Length: 2 minutes 53 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: emPawa Africa Limited
