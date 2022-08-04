Audio for the track, which was produced by Grammy-winning Nigerian hitmaker Kel-P (Burna Boy, Wizkid, Angelique Kidjo), premiered on Apple Music’s The Dotty Show.

The video to the song which was directed by Ademola Falomo sets Personal Baby in a dystopian, blade runner-esque future.

A moody love song co-written with afropop superstar Teni (“Billionaire”), Personal Baby reimagines the smooth, mid-tempo Banku music sound that Mr Eazi defined with hits like Skin Tight and Leg Over, but with a darker edge.

The track follows June’s Legalize as the second single from Eazi’s forthcoming album — a project that’s nearly a decade in coming.

Superstar Mr Eazi drops another banger 'Personal Baby' [Video] Pulse Live Kenya

Like 'Legalize, Personal Baby deals with love, but this time it’s from a somewhat darker perspective.

“The video goes from lovey dovey to darkness. It’s those extremes I'm trying to capture,” Mr Eazi says.

Mr Eazi enlisted noted Beninese artist Dominique Zinkpè to handpaint the cover image for Personal Baby.

Eazi sees the album as a collection of art pieces, with each track represented visually by uniquely commissioned pieces from different African contemporary artists.

Artist: Mr Eazi

Song Title: Personal Baby

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: August 3, 2022

Producer: Kel-P

Length: 2 minutes 53 seconds

Features: NONE