Nigerian superstar Pheelz teams up with Rayvanny for 'Finesse' remix

Pheelz announced the remix on his social media pages on Friday July 1st 2022 and it was excitedly received by fans.

'Finesse' instantly became a smash hit after the snippet went rival online. Fans in Eastern Africa will be particularly excited about the remix as the single which is already an international hit is set grow in popularity in the region.

Superstar music producer Pheelz teams up with Rayvanny for ‘Finesse' remix Pulse Live Kenya

Pheelz has been on a roll since the release of his chart dominating single, “Finesse” with BNXN (Buju) in March 2022.

The viral anthem spent 13 weeks on the official UK Afrobeats chart – peaking at No. 1. Meanwhile, in the US, 'Finesse' has spent 14 weeks on Billboard’s US Afrobeats songs chart. The song has also been Number 1 on Apple music across East Africa for months and one of the most recreated contents of Tiktok globally.

The Finesse remix come days after Pheelz made history - performing at the 2022 BET Awards gala in the United States.

Pheelz is best known for producing chart-topping Afro hit records for artists like Mr Eazi, Tiwa Savage, Adekunle Gold, Olamide, Fireboy DML, Cuppy, and Teni.

In 2021, Pheelz released his debut EP, Hear Me Out which is a five-track showcase of his vocal dexterity and song writing abilities.

In 2021, he was featured on 'Crown of Clay' alongside two of Nigeria’s greatest Hiphop artistes, Vector and MI Abaga.

In addition to his feats in 2021, his single, 'Somebody', spent 3 weeks on Billboard’s Top Triller Global Chart and peaked at No. 3.