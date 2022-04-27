RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Swizz Beatz is the executive producer of my album - Diamond reveals

Swizz Beatz has worked with the likes of; Jay Z, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Beyoncé & Kanye West

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz has named legendary American music producer Swizz Beatz as the executive producer for his upcoming album.

Speaking during is ongoing UK media tour, Platnumz praised Swizz as a music producer who has been very supportive in music career as far as the US Market concerned.

“I wanna thank Swizz Beatz so much because he really pushes and supports a lot of African music in the US. Swizz Beatz is big and for him to decide to push African music is something to be proud of. He loves us and I respect him so much and most of the time when I go to the US I’m with him; giving me a lot of counselling and guidance and how to navigate the US Market.

"He is the executive producer for my upcoming album and I can’t wait for you to see what is coming. When you have Swizz Beatz on your album, you know it’s serious and I really want to thank him because definitely he has lot of things to do but he accepted to work with me. It’s a privilege. Salute my brother,” Diamond said.

In September 2020, Swizz Beatz of the famous Ruff Ryders' produced track number four ‘Wasted Energy’ on his wife Alicia Keys’s Album ALICIA where she had featured Diamond Platnumz.

Diamond was the only artiste from Africa featured in the Album and he sang in Swahili.

In November 2020, the Fifteen-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys showered Chibu Dangote with lots of praises after featuring him in her Album “ALICIA".

Alicia described the WCB President as an amazing artiste with a unique style, following the success of their collabo dubbed Wasted Energy.

“Wasted Energy is such a vibe…. I also love that Diamond Platnumz is part of this. An amazing Tanzanian artiste, who happened to be able to come in and bless this track with his unique style and I love how the worlds collide here. This is like world music collision at its finest” said Alicia Keys.

In August 2020, Grammy award winner Burna Boy also settled on American rapper and entrepreneur Diddy as the executive producer of his firth studio album ‘Twice as Tall'.

In the 15-track album Burna had featured the following; Naughty By Nature, Stormzy, Chris Martin, Sauti Sol and Youssou N'Dour.

Also Read: Alicia Keys talks about her experience working with Diamond Platnumz (Video)

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

