Tanasha Donna releases new song after featuring in new Nigerian movie

Authors:

Irene Okere

The songstress dropped her song on Friday titled Maradonna and featured her son Naseeb Junior on the video

Tanasha Donna
Tanasha Donna

Tanasha Donna has released a new song just a few days after being featured in an upcoming Nigeria movie dubbed Symphony, set to be released in September 2022.

The Kenyan songstress dropped her song on Friday titled Maradonna featuring her son Naseeb Junior on the video.

Maradonna is quite different from any other of her songs as Tanasha recalls her journey and her present success as she slams her haters for praying for her downfall.

READ: Diamond & Tanasha Donna get cozy in public and fans can’t keep calm [Video]

The song is melodic and its simplicity coupled with Tanasha's vocals gives the whole song an overall minimalistic and pleasant appeal.

Tanasha Donna and her son Naseeb Junior
Tanasha Donna and her son Naseeb Junior

The three-minute song had garnered over 29,000 views in seven hours after she dropped it on YouTube.

The songbird has been doing well in the music industry, she has released three albums and 14 songs which include collaborations with Tanzanian artists.

The music video has colorful visuals with an old-school touch as she holds her son at the end of the video.

Tanasha Donna
Tanasha Donna

Tanasha, a Samsung brand ambassador who just turn 27 years, jumpstarted her music career after She released her single ‘Radio’ featuring her co-host and friend, Barak Jacuzzi, from the single Tanasha Donna has been producing hit after hit.

Kenyan songstress Tanasha Donna has been featured in an upcoming Nigerian movie dubbed Symphony, set to be released on September 9, 2022.

Symphony is a Nollywood musical blockbuster movie with youth and music as its central theme.

Tanasha Donna
Tanasha Donna

READ: Tanasha Donna stars in new Nigerian movie alongside D'banj & Jackie Appiah [Details]

The movie has been described as a beautiful and well-told story about life, love, dreams, success, trials, societal failure and the resultant effects. It reflects the travails of a typical talented African youth, struggling to overcome all odds in order to breakthrough.

The movie will be Shot in exotic locations across Lagos, the film parades an array of multi-award winning African stars.

Irene Okere

