Tanasha Donna releases new song after featuring in new Nigerian movie

The Kenyan songstress dropped her song on Friday titled Maradonna featuring her son Naseeb Junior on the video.

Maradonna is quite different from any other of her songs as Tanasha recalls her journey and her present success as she slams her haters for praying for her downfall.

The song is melodic and its simplicity coupled with Tanasha's vocals gives the whole song an overall minimalistic and pleasant appeal.

Tanasha Donna and her son Naseeb Junior Pulse Live Kenya

The three-minute song had garnered over 29,000 views in seven hours after she dropped it on YouTube.

The songbird has been doing well in the music industry, she has released three albums and 14 songs which include collaborations with Tanzanian artists.

The music video has colorful visuals with an old-school touch as she holds her son at the end of the video.

Tanasha Donna Pulse Live Kenya

Tanasha, a Samsung brand ambassador who just turn 27 years, jumpstarted her music career after She released her single ‘Radio’ featuring her co-host and friend, Barak Jacuzzi, from the single Tanasha Donna has been producing hit after hit.

Tanasha Donna stars in new Nigerian movie alongside D'banj & Jackie Appiah

Kenyan songstress Tanasha Donna has been featured in an upcoming Nigerian movie dubbed Symphony, set to be released on September 9, 2022.

Symphony is a Nollywood musical blockbuster movie with youth and music as its central theme.

Tanasha Donna Pulse Live Kenya

The movie has been described as a beautiful and well-told story about life, love, dreams, success, trials, societal failure and the resultant effects. It reflects the travails of a typical talented African youth, struggling to overcome all odds in order to breakthrough.