Tanasha Donna spills on how artists pay to get awards

Amos Robi

Tanasha has said she does not need to win awards to prove she is a great singer

Singer Tanasha Donna
Singer Tanasha Donna

Kenyan singer and rapper Tanasha Donna has slammed music awards citing interference in the determination of winners.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Tanasha said most awards are given after artists cough up some money, narrating that she has once been approached to ‘purchase’ an award.

"Imagine I once thought of buying an award some years back (was advised to) then thought to myself... How am I paying for a trophy as if this trophy is what determines my worth,” Tanasha said.

Tanasha said she is confident in the music she produces and does not need any form of justification to convince anyone she is a good musician.

“Thank God I changed my mind real quick. Artists, please don't ever feel the pressure, You don't win based on genuine talent. If it's not you promoting them as per their preference or 'payola' (paying for an award) you can forget about it," she affirmed.

Tanasha lauded award shows that give artists awards based on merit.

“Shout out to all the genuine award shows who judge merely based on talent. Y'all deserve all the flowers," she stated.

Tanasha's statement comes as she continues to push her newest collaboration featuring Barak Jacuzzi dubbed Karma.

The singer has been on a tour in Europe where she has performed in several cities.

Besides music, Tanasha is also set to feature in a movie shot in Nigeria that is set to be released on September 9.

Symphony is a Nollywood musical blockbuster movie with youth and music as its central theme.

The movie has been described as a beautiful and well-told story about life, love, dreams, success, trials, societal failure and the resultant effects. It reflects the travails of a typical talented African youth, struggling to overcome all odds in order to break through.

Also expected to make his acting debut is Nigerian singer Dbanj.

