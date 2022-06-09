Zuchu becomes 1st female East African artiste to hit 2M YouTube subscribers

The singer, who is the first East African female singer to hit the two million mark, celebrated her achievement noting it was just two years since she joined the music industry yet had achieved so much.

“Thank you so much, 2,000,000 million subscribers on YouTube. First East African female artist to ever reach this milestone! The 4th female artist in Africa.

"Mind you, within just two years in the music industry. God is good. We cannot stop now, we have a life to live, a country to represent, and point to prove. Let's keep pushing,” noted Zuchu.

Singer Zuchu clocks 2M YouTube subscribers Pulse Live Kenya

Zuchu joins the female league of Nigerian singer Yemi Alade who has also hit the 2,000,000 subscribers in the African continent.

In 2021 the singer surpassed Nandy after hitting 1 million subscribers on YouTube to become the first female artiste in Africa to achieve such a milestone within 11 months.

She also became the first female artiste in Sub-Saharan Africa to clock 1 million views on YouTube within 22 hours through her song, Sukari.

In June 2020, Zuchu made history by becoming the first female artiste to be awarded the Silver Plaque by YouTube Management within the shortest period of joining the streaming platform.

She was officially unveiled as a WCB signee back in April 2020 has been setting and breaking her own records within just months into the music industry.