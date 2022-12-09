Zuchu postpones Nairobi and Eldoret shows

In a post shared on Instagram by TrueBaq and Jabali Entertainment, the event has been postponed to the 8th and 9th of April 2023, where one will take place in Kisii.

“We are all highly disappointed but the good news is that both events have been rescheduled to take place during the easter weekend on Saturday, April 8th, and Sunday, April 9th 2023 respectively. We hope you can join us then.” Read the press release.

It is not yet clear why the event has been postponed but as stated in the press release, it’s because of circumstances beyond their control.

This comes a few days after the 'Sukari' hitmaker broke down in tears over a failed show in Houston Texas during her tour.

"As an artist, nobody ever prepares you for moments like this. My show in Houston didn't go as planned. Ila Namshukuru kila aliejitokeza kwa ajili yangu. I love y'all . As I'm crying and sobbing right now ila hii leo imenipa hasira ya kufanya zaidi," said Zuchu.

She admitted that such experiences recently made her think twice about choosing music as a career, but has since accepted failure as part of her success.

"Recently I lost my energy to even work hard Kibinaadamu tu, I kept asking why did I choose this career but moments like this zinanipa majibu ya kwamba a few chosen ones hutolewa kama mfano ili ije kua rahisi kwa wengine.

"Kina Simba wanawezajae Yarrabi well in their stories kuna A lot of failures Ndo pengine zinawafikish Walipo," she said.

[Such moments are used to redefine a person and for others to use them as a lesson to progress easily. Diamond does well and they could have gone through the same to get where they are.]