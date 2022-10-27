RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Tems co-writes 'Lift Me Up', the new Rihanna soundtrack for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Rihanna the world famous music star turned billionaire fashion entrepreneur is making her highly-anticipated return to the airwaves this Friday with 'Lift Me Up,' the lead single from the upcoming 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' original soundtrack.

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

'Lift Me Up' was written as a tribute to the extraordinary life and legacy of Chadwick Boseman by Tems, Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler. The song was recorded in five countries and was produced by Göransson.

The release of 'Lift Me Up' ushers in the next era of Rihanna’s iconic career. The single will be released this Friday, October 28th via Rihanna’s own Westbury Road label in partnership with Roc Nation, Def Jam Recordings and Hollywood Records.

Speaking on her contributions on the single, Nigerian international sensation Tems said:

“After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them. Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor.”

The soundtrack, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music From and Inspired By, will be available on November 4 from Roc Nation Records/Def Jam Recordings/Hollywood Records.

The soundtrack album producers are Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis and Dave Jordan. The 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' - Original Score, composed and produced by Ludwig Göransson, will be available on November 11 from Hollywood Records.

You can pre-save 'Life Me Up' HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
