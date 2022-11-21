RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Tems surpasses 1 billion Spotify streams

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian international sensation Tems has crossed the billion streams mark on the popular streaming platform Spotify.

Tems
Tems

Details: In the news reported by Chart news platform Chart Data, Nigerian sensation Tems has now surpassed over a billion streams on Spotify across all credits.

Recommended articles

This landmark achievement sees her join Burna Boy, Wizkid, CKay, and Davido as Afrobeats artist who has crossed the 1 billion Spotify stream mark with Burna Boy, Wizkid, and CKay achieving this as lead artists.

Tems has been on an ascension since she was featured on Wizkid's international smash hit 'Essence' which went on to have a Justin Bieber remix and peaked at number 9 on the Billboard Hot 100.

She was featured by Drake on 'Fountain' on his 2021 album 'Certified Lover Boy'. She would also be featured on Future's 'Wait For U' alongside Drake which debuted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

More recently, she was featured on Beyonce's Dance album 'Renaissance' on the single 'Grace'.

Tems' feat of crossing the billion stream mark on Spotify is a testament to her international success and her rise in her fame as one of the biggest Afrobeats exports.

Tems have also enjoyed some solo success with her single 'Free Mind' enjoying a 17 weeks run on the Billboard Hot 100 after entering the chart 2 years after its release.

Tems would hope to keep up the momentum as she has revealed she has an album on the way. By all indications, the album will generate attention from her growing international audience.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Nikita Kering' over the moon as she's featured on New York Times Square billboard [Photo]

Nikita Kering' over the moon as she's featured on New York Times Square billboard [Photo]

Bahati sends message to adopted son as he prepares for national examinations

Bahati sends message to adopted son as he prepares for national examinations

Davido at 30: His 5 best looks this year

Davido at 30: His 5 best looks this year

Tems surpasses 1 billion Spotify streams

Tems surpasses 1 billion Spotify streams

Give us a break: Fans harass Bobi for not respecting World Cup

Give us a break: Fans harass Bobi for not respecting World Cup

Nandy goes after blogger claiming her child is dead

Nandy goes after blogger claiming her child is dead

Barbie: Why you need friends who despise you

Barbie: Why you need friends who despise you

Diamond bonds with Tiffah, Nillan in unannounced visit to Zari’s house [Video]

Diamond bonds with Tiffah, Nillan in unannounced visit to Zari’s house [Video]

Boss moves! Mulamwah, MCA Tricky share photos of their near-complete rural homes

Boss moves! Mulamwah, MCA Tricky share photos of their near-complete rural homes

Trending

Burna Boy

Burna Boy wins 2022 MTV EMAs Best African Act [See full winners list]

Burna Boy

Burna Boy's 'Love, Damini' earns nomination for 2023 Grammy Awards [See Full Nominations List]

Bobi Wine

Video: This scene from Bobi Wine’s ‘Calorina’ will make your day

Best dance/electronic recording

Beyoncé becomes the most Grammy-nominated artiste, beats husband Jay-Z's record