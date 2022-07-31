Tiwa Savage defies the rain, fires up Kampala with a thrilling performance

The crowd responded to this estrogen-filled lineup by cheering for each performer while singing along to their songs, even as the rain kept coming down. Yet no bad weather could reign the way these queens did.

Who Runs the World?

The Tiwa Live in Kampala concert was themed, “Who Runs the World?

The answer to that question was surely on stage with the presence of Uganda’s top female performers and, of course, Tiwa.

"Africa's bad gal” took things to a whole new level when she went on stage after being introduced by the night’s hostesses Deedan and Sheila Salta, who first introduced Tiwa Savage's hypeman Jay Breezy.

He set the stage for the incomparable Tiwa Savage.

She launched into songs popular with Ugandans such as "Kele Kele Love," her debut song of 2013, as the rain failed to extinguish the steady fires she set on stage with her impassioned performance.

Tiwa Savage then hit a crescendo with the song “Somebody’s Son” off her latest Water and Garri EP, which is dedicated to the divinity of Jesus Christ.

In between performances, Tiwa renewed her intimate connection with revelers when she introduced her 7-year-old son Jamil. He was last in Kampala when in his mother’s womb as a pregnant Tiwa performed in Uganda on Women's Day, 2015.