Top 10 Kenyan artistes with most YouTube subscribers [Full List]

Are subscribers that important? What happens if you have the most subscribers on your Channel? Today, I will try and answer this questions and also give the top 10 Kenyan musicians with most YouTube subscribers.

First of all, subscribers are critical to your success on YouTube because they tend to spend more time watching your channel than viewers who aren't subscribed.

Over time, YouTube has proved to be one of the most difficult platforms to grow your numbers but a number of musicians have managed to become the cream of the crop in the Kenyan YouTube scene.

Otile Brown receives distinguished YouTube Award [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

In this generation YouTube numbers is something to be proud of, as people with huge numbers are used to influence and advertise products by companies.

Advertisers who want their products and services to reach as many people as it is possible, will always approach people with a huge following and that translates into money.

People with good numbers, also earn good money from the YouTube platform through Ads that are placed on their videos.

In January 2022, Singer Otile Brown has made history, becoming the first Kenyan artiste to surpass the 1 million subscribers mark on YouTube.

Otile Brown’s special dedication to his late mother Pulse Live Kenya

Here is a list of 10 Kenyan artistes with most YouTube subscribers.

Otile Brown – 1.15 million subscribers (285,278,777 views). Bahati – 993K subscribers (172,099,932 views). Willy Paul – 935K subscribers (179,492,716 views). Sauti Sol – 903K subscribers (239,689,083 views). Diana B – 711K subscribers (101,509,899 views). Khaligraph Jones – 618K subscribers (74,762,280 views) Nyashinski - 505K subscribers (98,613,723 views). Nadia Mukami - 418K subscribers(58,365,005 views), King Kaka – 375K subscribers (38,847,184 views). Guardian Angel – 305K subscribers (58,366,219 views).

Others are; Mr Seed (260K), Tanasha Donna (294K), Femi One (235K), Octopizzo (218K), and Size 8 (243K),

In Sub-Saharan Africa, singer Diamond Platnumz leads the pack with over six million subscribers and has so far garnered over 1.8 billion views, having joined the streaming platform on June 12, 2011.