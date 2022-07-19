The WCB Wasafi President has so far garnered over 6.84 million subscribers on his channel since joining the streaming platform on June 12, 2011.

The award-winning singer has accumulated over 1.8 billion views and counting.

Number two on the list is former WCB Wasafi signee and Next Level Music CEO Raymond Shaban Mwakyusa aka Rayvanny. Vanny Boy seems to be following in the footsteps of his former boss Chibu Dangote as his numbers keep growing every day.

The BET award winner has a total of 3.91 million subscribers with over 788 million views on his channel. He joined the platform in March 2016, after being signed by Diamond Platnumz.

On July 13th, 2022, he announced his official exit from WCB Wasafi in order to concentrate on running his own label – Next Level Music (NLM).

Third on the list of musicians with the most YouTube subscribers is Konde Music Worldwide founder and CEO Harmonize. The Never Give up hitmaker has over 3.39 million subscribers and over 763 million views.

He joined the platform in October 2015 after being signed by Chibu Dangote. He parted ways with WCB in 2019 to start his own record label Konde Music Worldwide which manages Ibraah, Angella, Cheed and Killy.

Nigerian singer and songwriter Chukwuka Ekweani popularly known as CKay leads the pack in Nigeria but comes fourth on the list. The Afrobeats star who has been topping charts with his globe hit ‘Love Nwantiti' has over 3.3 million subscribers with over 850 million views and counting.

Subscribers are critical to your success on YouTube because they tend to spend more time watching your channel than viewers who aren't subscribed.

Here is the full list of top 10 African musicians with the most YouTube subscribers