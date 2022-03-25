Buchaman and reggae star Turbulence to drop collabo

He will be joining fellow musicians like Vampino and Bobi Wine who have managed to do collabos with top Jamaican musicians.

Turbulence came to Uganda a few weeks back for a concert and managed to stay back for a media tour and that’s how they landed to Buchaman who was also a curtain-raiser at the concert.

According to Turbulence, he decided to work with Buchaman because of his good voice and a number of fans and followers, especially from the ghetto.

“Buchaman has got a good voice that commands the audience and has a name that represents the ghetto. The reason I am still in the country is that I am working on certain projects and one of them is with Buchaman,” Turbulence said.

Turbulence who held his maiden concert on March 12 at the Uganda museum has been in Uganda and has managed to meet a couple of musicians like Bebe Cool and his son Paper Daddy real name Hendrick Ssali.