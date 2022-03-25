RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Buchaman and reggae star Turbulence to drop collabo

Authors:

Ranell Nsereko

Ugandan musician Mark Bugembe, known to many as Buchaman, might be in celebration after hitting a jackpot getting to collaborate with Jamaican reggae star Turbulence.

Buchaman and Turbulence
Buchaman and Turbulence

Buchaman who back in 2017 announced himself as the new ghetto president after Bobi Wine joined active politics might have a comeback hit song soon after hitting the booth with Turbulence.

Recommended articles

He will be joining fellow musicians like Vampino and Bobi Wine who have managed to do collabos with top Jamaican musicians.

Turbulence came to Uganda a few weeks back for a concert and managed to stay back for a media tour and that’s how they landed to Buchaman who was also a curtain-raiser at the concert.

According to Turbulence, he decided to work with Buchaman because of his good voice and a number of fans and followers, especially from the ghetto.

“Buchaman has got a good voice that commands the audience and has a name that represents the ghetto. The reason I am still in the country is that I am working on certain projects and one of them is with Buchaman,” Turbulence said.

Turbulence who held his maiden concert on March 12 at the Uganda museum has been in Uganda and has managed to meet a couple of musicians like Bebe Cool and his son Paper Daddy real name Hendrick Ssali.

He performed some of his top and known songs like Real Ganja Man, For Me, Criminal, Stay Away, Notorious and Real Warrior.

Authors:

Ranell Nsereko Ranell Nsereko Ranell is a creative lifestyle and entertainment writer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

The man who turned Dave Chappelle into a comedy G.O.A.T

The man who turned Dave Chappelle into a comedy G.O.A.T

Buchaman and reggae star Turbulence to drop collabo

Buchaman and reggae star Turbulence to drop collabo

KBC appoints acting MD after Naim Bilal leaves

KBC appoints acting MD after Naim Bilal leaves

I was dared to shave my dreads for Sh1M - Thee Pluto

I was dared to shave my dreads for Sh1M - Thee Pluto

Mbusii shares update on co-host Lion Deh's health after surgery

Mbusii shares update on co-host Lion Deh's health after surgery

Little-known soft side of Thug Life rapper Tupac

Little-known soft side of Thug Life rapper Tupac

Masaka Kids Africana in Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2022

Masaka Kids Africana in Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2022

Shix Kapienga lands new job on NTV

Shix Kapienga lands new job on NTV

Kamene Goro sheds tears as mother & colleagues pull surprise on her birthday [Video]

Kamene Goro sheds tears as mother & colleagues pull surprise on her birthday [Video]

Trending

Little-known soft side of Thug Life rapper Tupac

Who was the real Tupac Skakur?

Check out incredible talents featured in Turkana sessions with their unique songs

Check out incredible artistes featured in Turkana sessions witth their unique songs

Buchaman and reggae star Turbulence to drop collabo

Buchaman and Turbulence