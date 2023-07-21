ADVERTISEMENT
Uganda’s Michael Kiwanuka makes it to President Obama’s summer playlist

Samson Waswa

Former US President Barack Obama has dropped his summer playlist for this year, and it features some interesting names including our very own UK-born Ugandan Michael Kiwanuka

Michael Kiwanuka made Obama's summer playlist for this year

As he has done over the past few years, Obama yesterday Thursday July 20, shared his favorite songs that kept him going during his leisure time this year.

“Like I do every year, here are some songs I’ve been listening to this summer — a mix of old and new,” Obama tweeted. “Look forward to hearing what I’ve missed.”

His pick for the Ugandan-British sensational artist is “Love and Hate,” a 2016 classical soul hit off his album of the same title. This song has over 100million views on YouTube. (watch it at the bottom)

The studio album which dropped in July 2016 by Polydor Records Interscope Records was described by British media as “a world of music in itself,” and "the work of an artist coming into his own.

Born Michael Samuel Kiwanuka, the 36 year old is son of Ugandan couple Michael and Deborah, who escaped the Amin regime back in the 1970, to settle in London.

Kiwanuka and his wife Charlotte pulse uganda

Starting off as a session guitarist, he worked his way up to partner with some of the greats including Adele, with whom they collaborated on her ‘Adele Live’ 2011 tour, as well as at her iTunes Festival’ 2011 gig

On Obama’s list also, are a couple of African artists including Ayra Starrr (Stability) and Burna Boy and Tiwa Savage’s ‘Sittin' on Top of the world’

It also features legends such as “The World Is Yours,” a hit single from Queens-based rapper Nas’s debut album “Illmatic”; Ella Fitzgerald’s “Cry Me A River”; Otis Redding “(Sittin’ On) The Dock Of The Bay”; Pearl Jam’s “Just Breathe”; Stevie Wonder’s “Golden Lady”; and Ike & Tina Turner’s “River Deep – Mountain High.”

Here's Kiwanuka's Love and Hate

Samson Waswa Samson Waswa Samson Waswa is a reporter covering all topics in the entertainment world as well as political and current affairs.
Uganda's Michael Kiwanuka makes it to President Obama's summer playlist

