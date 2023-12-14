The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

UK rapper Gabzy yet to get over Nairobi concert

Denis Mwangi

UK rapper Gabzy is still reminiscing on his recent Nairobi Concert that saw him bring the city to a standstill with an electrifying performance.

At least 8, 000 people showed up for the 'Gabzy Experience' and the star is yet to get over this awesome experience and close interaction with his Kenyan audience.

“8,000 People in Kenya. 3,000 people in Uganda. Can only be God. What city should the Jambazz cruise ship stop at next?” he said in his latest post on IG.

The event took place at the Carnivore Grounds in Nairobi. This marked the first-ever live performance in Nairobi by Gabzy, and it was a memorable experience for the fans.

The event started at 7:00 p.m. with Gabzy taking the stage to perform his hit songs. The atmosphere was electric, as the crowd eagerly awaited the artist's performance.

Gabzy's concert at the Carnivore Grounds was a fun-filled experience for the Nairobi residents. The artist performed some of his popular songs, including "As Friends," which showcased his unique style and talent.

The crowd enjoyed the concert, and the energy between the artist and the audience was palpable.

The event also showcased the growing interest in live concerts and festivals in Nairobi, as evidenced by the successful organization and execution of the "Sounds From Africa Festival".

