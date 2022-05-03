Universal Music Group signs Stonebwoy to Def Jam Africa

'Therapy' follows an already illustrious career that includes four albums, countless hit songs, and movie roles, not to mention his philanthropic work as part of the 'Livingston Foundation,' which educates young Africans and elevates the youth of Ghana.

The single is the first release from Stonebwoy's newly signed record deal with Def Jam, home to some of the continent's biggest names in hip-hop, Afrobeats, and trap talent, and serves as the lead single from Stonebwoy's brand new album, which is set to be released in mid-2022.