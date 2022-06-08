RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

US-based Kenyan star King Kanja hints on collabo with Rick Ross, meets Belaire CEO

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Just the other day King Kanja shut down a sold out show in Lusaka, Zambia alongside Bobby V and Rotimi

Multi-talented US-based Kenyan musician and businessman King Kanja is out here making major moves as far as his music career is concerned.

Recently, the star was in a meeting with Brett Berish – the president and CEO of Luc Belaire at their New York headquarters office and soon he will feature on his famous ‘Self Made Tastes Better' show.

“Africa is key for me as I want to support artists and connect them with our international artistes family as I want to see more collaborations this way. We want to do huge things in Africa!” Brett Berish revealed to Kanja.

Information reaching our Entertainment desk also details that the artiste is gearing up for a collaboration with rapper Rick Ross.

According to King Kanja he met Rick Ross during a show in Tampa, Florida, following an early phone linkup that had been done by Berish.

“He is a great guy, with great energy and has a strong passion and connection with Africa. He is also a generous human that is eager to help one reach whatever goal they want.”

“Upon meeting him, I mentioned to him that I had my eyes set on collaborating with Rick Ross, and he immediately made a phone call to try and make it happen," King Kanja disclosed.

Adding that; "A few days later after meeting with Brett, I was able to meet Rick Ross the following weekend in Tampa, Florida where I was doing a show with Bobby V and coincidentally he was on the same line-up for an outdoor concert. Nothing is concrete, but a big collaboration is in the works. We’ll see what happens,”.

King Kanja with Diamond Platnumz during a past event
King Kanja with Diamond Platnumz during a past event US-based Kenya star King Kanja hints on collabo with Rick Ross, meets Belaire CEO Pulse Live Kenya

Kanja who is working on his 5th studio album, dubbed ‘KanJAh’ recently shut down a sold out show in Lusaka, Zambia alongside Bobby V and Rotimi, US music acts and his close associates.

The musician further divulged that his meeting with Luc Beliare CEO was an eye-opener as the brand has supported his music career for a couple of years now.

Throughout the years, Kanja has been able to successfully run his label imprint, King Kanja Empire and also partner with accomplished brands that suit his image and brand.

King Kanja, Rotimi and crew when the landed in Lusaka, Zambia.
King Kanja, Rotimi and crew when the landed in Lusaka, Zambia. US-based Kenya star King Kanja hints on collabo with Rick Ross, meets Belaire CEO Pulse Live Kenya

King Kanja has in the past released two successful Eps Vibes (2017) and Muchoki (2019) plus two albums Vibe Lord and Vibrations in 2020.

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

