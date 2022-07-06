Victony becomes 2nd artiste featured on COLORSxSTUDIOS & Spotify's partnership

The partnership aims at showcasing African musicians and promoting their music on a global scale.

Featured artists are profiled on the COLORSxSTUDIOS website which fans can visit to learn more about each artist, and are also streamable on Spotify’s RADAR Africa playlist.

RADAR Africa supports emerging musicians from the continent by exposing them to new audiences worldwide.

Singer and songwriter Victony Pulse Live Kenya

A product of this programme is the Spotify RADAR Africa playlist, curated for those who want to discover new music from across the continent.

Partnered alongside Spotify RADAR is COLORSxSTUDIOS, a widely-popular global music platform that showcases up-and-coming artists through their distinctive video performances.

Victony first stepped onto the scene with his Soundcloud mixtape The Outlaw King. With origins in producing rap music, he has since moved to a versatile mix of Afrobeats, RnB, Trap, and Afropop sounds.

Spotify aims to forge connections between fans and artists, while supporting unique African artists who drive the culture and are headed for the global stage

Victony’s breakout track that got him on the radar was his 2021 collaboration with Mayorkun, Holy Father. His most recent release kolomental has also seen huge worldwide popularity, with over two million Spotify streams to date.

For his COLORS performance Victony has shared his vibrant and inspiring new single, Many Man.

The hit track comes off the back of his previous EP, Outlaw EP, which had listeners in anticipation for his next project.

“I’m grateful for the support from COLORS x Spotify, and I'm more than excited to be a part of the new generation that's pushing the African sound beyond borders. We've only just begun.” Victony said.