Victony becomes 2nd artiste featured on COLORSxSTUDIOS & Spotify's partnership

Dennis Milimo

Victony got his big break through in 2021 with his collabo with Mayorkun, Holy Father

Singer and songwriter Victony
Singer and songwriter Victony

Fast-rising Nigerian Afrobeats singer and songwriter Victony has been named as the second artiste featured on the Spotify RADAR and COLORSxSTUDIOS’ campaign launched a weeks ago.

The partnership aims at showcasing African musicians and promoting their music on a global scale.

Featured artists are profiled on the COLORSxSTUDIOS website which fans can visit to learn more about each artist, and are also streamable on Spotify’s RADAR Africa playlist.

RADAR Africa supports emerging musicians from the continent by exposing them to new audiences worldwide.

Singer and songwriter Victony
Singer and songwriter Victony Singer and songwriter Victony Pulse Live Kenya

A product of this programme is the Spotify RADAR Africa playlist, curated for those who want to discover new music from across the continent.

Partnered alongside Spotify RADAR is COLORSxSTUDIOS, a widely-popular global music platform that showcases up-and-coming artists through their distinctive video performances.

Victony first stepped onto the scene with his Soundcloud mixtape The Outlaw King. With origins in producing rap music, he has since moved to a versatile mix of Afrobeats, RnB, Trap, and Afropop sounds.

READ: Buruklyn Boyz's song rated among 7 best drill tracks around the world

Singer and songwriter Victony
Singer and songwriter Victony Singer and songwriter Victony Pulse Live Kenya

Spotify aims to forge connections between fans and artists, while supporting unique African artists who drive the culture and are headed for the global stage

Victony’s breakout track that got him on the radar was his 2021 collaboration with Mayorkun, Holy Father. His most recent release kolomental has also seen huge worldwide popularity, with over two million Spotify streams to date.

For his COLORS performance Victony has shared his vibrant and inspiring new single, Many Man.

The hit track comes off the back of his previous EP, Outlaw EP, which had listeners in anticipation for his next project.

Singer and songwriter Victony
Singer and songwriter Victony Singer and songwriter Victony Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kenya's Buruklyn Boyz, Ayra Starr & Black Sherif among 6 Spotify Radar artistes

“I’m grateful for the support from COLORS x Spotify, and I'm more than excited to be a part of the new generation that's pushing the African sound beyond borders. We've only just begun.” Victony said.

Spotify’s RADAR Africa and COLORSxSTUDIOS first kicked off their partnership by featuring Nigerian singer Ayra Starr.

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

