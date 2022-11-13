Video: Funny dance moves from Bebe Cool’s performances this week

Cool performed alongside Winnie Nwagi, MC Mariachi, Dr. Hillary, Stuart & Bruno, Maulana and Reign, Crazy University and Jjaja Bruce.

Then on Saturday, he was among the acts at the Eddy Kenzo Festival which was held at Kololo Airstrip.

While performing Wire Wire, he did a bit of dancing and the audience went crazy before he transitioned to Love You Every Day.

The Mbozi Za Malwa singer was a surprise act at the festival, considering he is known to have always had an ax to grind with Eddy Kenzo.

Kenzo, who was the host of the festival, started dating Rema Namakula when she was still under Cool's Gagamel and he ended up taking her away from the label.

When Kenzo was interviewed in 2018 to talk about why Bebe Cool did not include him on his yearly list of best songs, he said: "I don't know but I think he fears me. Of course, according to what I have done, he had never seen it. He doesn't know that someone can be smarter than him. I come up with my songs, someone gives him ideas. I have reached so far, yet his music hasn't taken him places. He now fears me. He can't put me on his list... It's not the first time. He has been doing it for some time."

He continued: "He gets people that can't compete with him and includes them on his list, even if a musician has one hit song,... he will tell you he is the best, better than someone who has been singing for 10 years. What does that mean?... He is just playing his political games. To put other people down, to look relevant, because he has fans that believe in him."

The Sitya Loss singer went on: "People started mocking me a long time ago, after releasing Stamina, because I think that's when I became a threat to him, and he said that's a dancer, he can't even sing. He went on Dembe FM and trashed my music. I was very young, I respect him, he is an old man. I was like, wow, this guy! Since I know he is just like that... Even when I won BET, he went on an interview spree to discredit me... I think he has jealousy or he is just playing games."

Asked if Cool hates him because of Rema, Kenzo said: "If he is annoyed because of that (stealing Namakula from Gagamel), then I don't understand him because if you poach Rema from Gagamel and turn her into the most paid female artiste, shouldn't he be happy for that? I'm assuming he was with her to make her successful, she is now successful. She is one of the most-paid female artistes in Uganda. Every weekend, I can't even tell the number of weddings she performs at... that's a successful person. then you can't get mad over that."

In 2019, Cool said his issues with Rema started when she got a manager from Gagamel and he rejected their idea of holding a concert.