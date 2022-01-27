WCB's Lava Lava awarded YouTube Golden Plaque

The Ng'aring'ari hit-maker announced the fete thanking his fans for helping him achieve the new milestone.

He added that the distinction will go along way in building his profile as a recording artiste.

“Ukifikia hapa kama msanii unaona afadhali. Kama hujapiga milioni kaka? (When you get to this place as an artiste everything gets better. Without 1 million, bruh...) Thanks a lot my fans,” said Lava Lava.

WCB's Lava Lava wins prestigious YouTube Award Pulse Live Kenya

Lava Lava's channel has accumulated 1.16 million subscribers - as at the time of publishing - and over 178,762,010 views since joining the streaming platform on May 21, 2017.

The singer was signed by the Diamond Platnumz-founded record label on May 22, 2017 and later released his first single, Tuachane.

He now joins the list of artistes with over a million subscribers on YouTube.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, singer Diamond Platnumz leads the pack with over six million subscribers and has so far garnered over 1.6 billion views having joined the streaming platform on June 12, 2011.

WCB signee Lava Lava Pulse Live Kenya

“Diamond Platnumz finally hits 6 million subscribers on YouTube. Thank you each and everyone who supported us and we promise you great things to come,” read a post from the Tanzanian record label following Diamond's success.

Number two on the list is WCB signee and Next Level Music CEO Raymond Shaban Mwakyusa aka Rayvanny who has over 3.5 million subscribers. His channel has over 692 million views.

Diamond Platnumz Pulse Live Kenya

Thirds on the list is Harmonize who has over 3 million subscribers and over 681 million views on his YouTube channel.

Tanzania's dominance is only broken followed by Uganda's Eddy Kenzo who has 1.8 million subscribers and over 560 million views.

Kenya's Otile Brown is the only Kenyan on the list with 1 million subscribers.

Other popular artiste channels on Africa's YouTube are Tanzanians Alikiba with 1.2 million subscribers, Zuchu with 1.6 million and Mbosso at 1.9 million subscribers.

In Nigeria, Davido has over 2.8 million subscribers, Wizkid has 2.2 million, Burna Boy has 2.7 million and Congolese Fally Ipupa boasts of 2.6 million subscribers.

Subscribers are critical to a channel's success on YouTube. With a high number of subscribers, a YouTuber is assured that their published content is readily received by a quantifiable number of fans.