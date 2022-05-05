The Sukari hit-maker has been unveiled as the EQUAL ambassador for the month of May. The EQUAL programme aims to strengthen gender equality in music by showcasing talented African women making waves in the industry and providing a platform to celebrate them.

“In addition to exposing me to the musical power that can come from the female experience, women in song have also helped me realise that we can overcome the setbacks that are part-and-parcel of working in the male-dominated world of Afrobeats,” an excited Zuchu remarked.

Zuchu joins Spotify EQUAL music programme as ambassador of the month Pulse Live Kenya

The Nyumba Ndogo maker added that being part of the EQUAL programme is a big boost to her flourishing music career.

“Being part of the EQUAL programme is a big thing for me and it helps encourage other female musicians to persevere and shatter systematic gender restrictions in the realm of music,” she adds.

Born into a musical family and currently signed to Diamond Platnumz’ WCB Wasafi record label, Zuchu is the daughter of legendary Taarab musician Khadija Kopa, with whom she sang "Mauzauza."

Zuchu first entered the music scene in 2015 through a karaoke-themed talent search competition in Lagos, Nigeria. Her hit song “Cheche" featuring Diamond Platnumz then propelled her into the limelight in 2020.

The following year, she released a record-breaking track, "Sukari," which has raked in more than 2 million Spotify listeners.

Zuchu’s single track “Mwambieni”, released earlier this year, is featured on both the EQUAL Africa and EQUAL Global playlists on Spotify.

"We are thrilled to have Zuchu join the EQUAL Programme. She is evidently one of the most talented artists from Tanzania, and this is a well-deserved accolade for her,” said Phiona Okumu, Spotify’s head of music in Sub-Saharan Africa.

She added; “Spotify is committed to spotlighting female artists in Africa with the hopes that this initiative ignites other young and upcoming female artists in the music industry to stay on course and keep doing what they do,”.

Zuchu joins East African stars Muthoni Drummer Queen and Sylvia Ssaru in amplifying the voices of talented African women through EQUAL.

Zuchu the Record Breaker

In March 2021, the singer became the first female artiste in East Africa to clock 1 million subscribers on YouTube. She also became the first female artiste in Africa to achieve such a milestone within 11 months.

On June 17, 2021, Zuchu became the first female artiste in East Africa to be awarded the Golden Plaque by the YouTube Community after her channel surpassed the 1 Million subscribers mark.

The WCB signee also became the first female artiste in Sub-Saharan Africa to clock over 1 million views on YouTube within 22 hours through her song, Sukari.

Zuchu who was officially unveiled as a WCB signee back in April 2020 has been setting and breaking her own records with just months into the music industry.