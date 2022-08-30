Why Jose Chameleone chose a woman to promote his upcoming concert

On February 10, 2023, he will hold a concert dubbed ‘Ggwanga Mujje’ and he has picked Biggie Events, which is run by Mariam Mutakubwa, known by many as Biggie, to promote the highly-anticipated show that will be held at t Lugogo Cricket Oval in Kampala.

"They were my friends before we discussed concert promotion. I have a lot of promoters and I thank them for the work they've done over the years... I wanted to work with a woman. I wanted to balance the gender... I wanted to see how a business relationship with a woman can work,” Chameleone said during a press conference on Monday.

According to the ‘Valu Valu’ singer, new relationships also open doors for new opportunities.

"If we keep working with the same people, we won't get new ideas. Let's see what new ideas Biggie events can bring to Chameleone... Biggie Events, you have a big challenge because you are working with a big musician. It's a big concert. But I know you are great. You have the ideas. Prepare for fun.”

Speaking over phone with this reporter on Tuesday morning, Mutakubwa said they have been involved in managing music concerts for a while, working with local artistes like David Lutalo, Ykee Benda and they have also flown in some Nigerian artistes.

She, however, noted that they have been mostly silently involved, but with Chameleone they have decided to solely manage the concert.