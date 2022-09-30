Willy Paul and Jovial release much-anticipated collabo [Watch]

The two stars have been doing rounds on the internet with sides kicks of being lovers, however, it was apparent to everyone that the two were up to a musical which they have finally released

The song brings together the vocal prowess of the two making it a tune one can listen back to back.

The song is produced, mixed and mastered by Teddy B and is under the Saldido record Label.

Willy Paul and Jovial Pulse Live Kenya

Reactions from viewers who managed to catch the premiere of the song on YouTube indicated a warm reception, here are some of the reactions:

THE INSIDERS SHOW On behalf of my family ,my village people, my ancestors and also my wicked landlord,we approve this song ...we love it ama niaje WAKENYA

LEXON KE OFFICIAL On behalf of 1M Kenyans am here to confirm this is a masterpiece keep them coming

The Mbanya Diaries This jam...for sure I'm in love ...now this is what we call local music ..I love the chemistry

Issa Aaron it's already running in my blood ozze is just growing To be a king in this industry Big up with your own style mkuu

Felix Okinda Maintain these standards. You are at the top notch Keep it up Bwana Mkunaji

Commentator254 Never doubted this guy Pozze Jovial naye sauti kapewa ya kutoa nyoka Vietnam mpaka Kiserian...Aah jamaaani we approve this banger huku side za Thugunu

Wanjoy ke This is what we expect from Kenyan music

Ann Marangu Demn!!! This's such a vibe.. the beats, voices and the message of the song is just top-notch... Good job willy paul and jovial