RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Willy Paul and Jovial release much-anticipated collabo [Watch]

Amos Robi

This is the first song Jovial and Willy Paul are working on together

A screengrab from Wily Paul and Jovial's song Lalala
A screengrab from Wily Paul and Jovial's song Lalala

Willy Paul and singer Jovial have released their much-anticipated collabo dubbed LaLaLa .

Recommended articles

The two stars have been doing rounds on the internet with sides kicks of being lovers, however, it was apparent to everyone that the two were up to a musical which they have finally released

The song brings together the vocal prowess of the two making it a tune one can listen back to back.

The song is produced, mixed and mastered by Teddy B and is under the Saldido record Label.

Willy Paul and Jovial
Willy Paul and Jovial Willy Paul and Jovial Pulse Live Kenya

READ: I just wanna fall in love: Jovial finally warms up to Willy Paul

Reactions from viewers who managed to catch the premiere of the song on YouTube indicated a warm reception, here are some of the reactions:

THE INSIDERS SHOW On behalf of my family ,my village people, my ancestors and also my wicked landlord,we approve this song ...we love it ama niaje WAKENYA

LEXON KE OFFICIAL On behalf of 1M Kenyans am here to confirm this is a masterpiece keep them coming

The Mbanya Diaries This jam...for sure I'm in love ...now this is what we call local music ..I love the chemistry

Issa Aaron it's already running in my blood ozze is just growing To be a king in this industry Big up with your own style mkuu

Felix Okinda Maintain these standards. You are at the top notch Keep it up Bwana Mkunaji

Commentator254 Never doubted this guy Pozze Jovial naye sauti kapewa ya kutoa nyoka Vietnam mpaka Kiserian...Aah jamaaani we approve this banger huku side za Thugunu

Wanjoy ke This is what we expect from Kenyan music

Ann Marangu Demn!!! This's such a vibe.. the beats, voices and the message of the song is just top-notch... Good job willy paul and jovial

Watch the video of the song below:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Apple Music Top 100 most played songs in Kenya [Full List]

Apple Music Top 100 most played songs in Kenya [Full List]

Nonini drops new Reggae single ahead of official release on his birthday [LISTEN]

Nonini drops new Reggae single ahead of official release on his birthday [LISTEN]

Willy Paul and Jovial release much-anticipated collabo [Watch]

Willy Paul and Jovial release much-anticipated collabo [Watch]

Pastor T reaches out to Akorino brothers' after an alleged twisted love affair

Pastor T reaches out to Akorino brothers' after an alleged twisted love affair

Apple Music releases top 100 songs in Kenya, only 2 Kenyan songs made the list

Apple Music releases top 100 songs in Kenya, only 2 Kenyan songs made the list

Trevor Noah bows out of The Daily Show after 7 years

Trevor Noah bows out of The Daily Show after 7 years

Gabiro Mtu Necessary officially named No.1 artist in Kisumu after cracking 2M streams

Gabiro Mtu Necessary officially named No.1 artist in Kisumu after cracking 2M streams

Queen of my heart- Waihiga Mwaura celebrates wife on birthday

Queen of my heart- Waihiga Mwaura celebrates wife on birthday

Eve Mungai back online, explains reason for disappearance

Eve Mungai back online, explains reason for disappearance

Pulse Influencer Awards 2022 Countdown!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
October 15, 2022
Pulse Influencer Awards happening today!

Trending

Davido, Chance the Rapper

Davido spotted in studio with Chance the Rapper

All about the 'Booming on Boomplay' competition running from September 2022 to December 2022

Emerging artists to win Sh500,000 in Boomplay's new competition

Gabiro Mtu Necessary

Gabiro Mtu Necessary officially named No.1 artist in Kisumu after cracking 2M streams

A screengrab from Wily Paul and Jovial's song Lalala

Willy Paul and Jovial release much-anticipated collabo [Watch]