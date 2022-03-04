RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Wizkid's 'Essence' gets certified double platinum in the US

Authors:

Motolani Alake

On September 2, 2021, Nigerian superstar, Wizkid's groundbreaking single, 'Essence' was certified Gold in the US.

Wizkid is featured in men's magazine GQ [GQ]
Wizkid is featured in men's magazine GQ [GQ]

On March 3, 2022, Nigerian singer, Wizkid's 'Essence' got certified double platinum in the US. This comes after it became the first Nigerian song to be certified platinum in the US.

Recommended articles

An album or single is certified platinum when it moves the equivalent of two million physical sales in the US.

On October 5, 2021, it was reported that 'Essence,' Wizkid and Tems' summer banger has been certified platinum in the US. It also becomes the first African song to hit that milestone.

This was revealed by Charts Data, via its Twitter account.

To be clear, this is the version that features only Tems, and peaked at No. 54 on the Billboard Hot 100, not the version which features Justin Bieber, and has since peaked at No. 10 on the same chart.

On September 2, 2021, Nigerian superstar, Wizkid's groundbreaking single, 'Essence' was certified Gold in the US.

You can watch a video of the performance below;

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake Motolani Alake is a Senior Writer with core interests in (Pop) Culture and Special Reports. He is also a critic, analyst and Kop who loves a good rant.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Wizkid's 'Essence' gets certified double platinum in the US

Wizkid's 'Essence' gets certified double platinum in the US

Kim Kardashian removes 'West' from her Instagram profile

Kim Kardashian removes 'West' from her Instagram profile

Legendary Jamaican star Eric Donaldson set to perform in Kenya

Legendary Jamaican star Eric Donaldson set to perform in Kenya

My mother is my biggest fan Tik Toker Kelvin Kinuthia reveals

My mother is my biggest fan Tik Toker Kelvin Kinuthia reveals

Pick an accent - Ugandan celebrity fires at Zari Hassan over how she talks

Pick an accent - Ugandan celebrity fires at Zari Hassan over how she talks

Popular Hollywood actress vacationing in Kenya [Photos]

Popular Hollywood actress vacationing in Kenya [Photos]

Noni Gathoni's unexpected reaction to Bensoul's cheating reports [Screenshot]

Noni Gathoni's unexpected reaction to Bensoul's cheating reports [Screenshot]

Lulu Hassan & Rashid Abdalla reveals little known details about Zora as show ends

Lulu Hassan & Rashid Abdalla reveals little known details about Zora as show ends

Timaya breaks silence after arrest over hit and run incident, says he was running away from 4 men

Timaya breaks silence after arrest over hit and run incident, says he was running away from 4 men

Trending

Morgan Freeman announces Davido's upcoming show at London's 02 arena

Freeman is a famous Hollywood legend [Instagram]

Africa: The next music hub for new talent

Africa: The next music hub for new talent

Otile, Sauti Sol, Nyashinski & Nviiri top list of most streamed artistes in Kenya

Nviiri the Storyteller, Otile Brown, Nikita Kering, Sauti and Bensoul

Savara releases his much anticipated debut album, ‘Savage Level’

Savara drops new tune ‘Sababisha’ as his much anticipate album launches