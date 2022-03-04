Wizkid's 'Essence' gets certified double platinum in the US

An album or single is certified platinum when it moves the equivalent of two million physical sales in the US.

On October 5, 2021, it was reported that 'Essence,' Wizkid and Tems' summer banger has been certified platinum in the US. It also becomes the first African song to hit that milestone.

This was revealed by Charts Data, via its Twitter account.

To be clear, this is the version that features only Tems, and peaked at No. 54 on the Billboard Hot 100, not the version which features Justin Bieber, and has since peaked at No. 10 on the same chart.

On September 2, 2021, Nigerian superstar, Wizkid's groundbreaking single, 'Essence' was certified Gold in the US.