Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos' sets new African record on Billboard Chart
Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos' has added another colorful feather to its richly decorated cap this time setting an African record on the Billboard World Album Chart.
This incredible feat means that the album is only three weeks away from enjoying a run that will span two years on the chart.
'Made in Lagos' reached number one on the Billboard World Album Chart spending three weeks atop the chart thus becoming the first Nigerian album to spend multiple weeks at number one.
The album also became the longest-charting Nigerian project in the chart's history. It tops Fela's 'The Black President' which spent 45 weeks on the chart.
Its latest accolade of reaching 100 weeks on the Billboard World Album Chart is another feat for the hugely successful 'Made In Lagos' which has set numerous records and received several recognitions.
