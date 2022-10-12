Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos' sets new African record on Billboard Chart

This incredible feat means that the album is only three weeks away from enjoying a run that will span two years on the chart.

'Made in Lagos' reached number one on the Billboard World Album Chart spending three weeks atop the chart thus becoming the first Nigerian album to spend multiple weeks at number one.

The album also became the longest-charting Nigerian project in the chart's history. It tops Fela's 'The Black President' which spent 45 weeks on the chart.