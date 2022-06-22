RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Zuchu teases fans with new upcoming single ft Adekunle Gold [Video]

Dennis Milimo

Zuchu made history becoming the 1st female East African artiste to hit 2M YouTube subscribers

WCB signee Zuchu has revealed that she is gearing up for a double release and in one of the songs she will feature Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold.

On Tuesday, Zuchu teased her fans, asking if they are ready for her new project - days after making history in her music career.

The songstress mentioned that the song she is about to release is one of her favorite tracks so far.

“I hope you are all Ready. Zuchu x AG Baby. One of my favorite 🤩,” Zuchu captioned her photos with Adekunle Gold.

Zuchu who was officially unveiled as a WCB signee back in April 2020 has been setting and breaking her own records with just months into the music industry.

In 2021, Zuchu made history - becoming the artiste with the most watched song on YouTube for the year 2021 in the whole of Sub-Saharan Africa. The song also remains the most watched song in the whole of East Africa by a solo artiste at 73 million views and counting.

In June 2022, Tanzanian singer become the first East African female to hit the two million subscribers mark on YouTube - two years since she joined the music industry.

“Thank you so much, 2,000,000 million subscribers on YouTube. First East African female artist to ever reach this milestone! The 4th female artist in Africa.

"Mind you, within just two years in the music industry. God is good. We cannot stop now, we have a life to live, a country to represent, and point to prove. Let's keep pushing,” noted Zuchu.

The singer is now the 4th female artiste with the most YouTube subscribers in Africa

She also became the first female artiste in Sub-Saharan Africa to clock 1 million views on YouTube within 22 hours through her song, Sukari, that now has over 73 million views.

Also Read: Biography: ZUCHU

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

