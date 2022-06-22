On Tuesday, Zuchu teased her fans, asking if they are ready for her new project - days after making history in her music career.

The songstress mentioned that the song she is about to release is one of her favorite tracks so far.

“I hope you are all Ready. Zuchu x AG Baby. One of my favorite 🤩,” Zuchu captioned her photos with Adekunle Gold.

Zuchu teases fans with new upcoming single ft Adekunle Gold [Video] Pulse Live Kenya

Zuchu who was officially unveiled as a WCB signee back in April 2020 has been setting and breaking her own records with just months into the music industry.

In 2021, Zuchu made history - becoming the artiste with the most watched song on YouTube for the year 2021 in the whole of Sub-Saharan Africa. The song also remains the most watched song in the whole of East Africa by a solo artiste at 73 million views and counting.

In June 2022, Tanzanian singer become the first East African female to hit the two million subscribers mark on YouTube - two years since she joined the music industry.

Zuchu teases fans with new upcoming single ft Adekunle Gold [Video] Pulse Live Kenya

“Thank you so much, 2,000,000 million subscribers on YouTube. First East African female artist to ever reach this milestone! The 4th female artist in Africa.

"Mind you, within just two years in the music industry. God is good. We cannot stop now, we have a life to live, a country to represent, and point to prove. Let's keep pushing,” noted Zuchu.

The singer is now the 4th female artiste with the most YouTube subscribers in Africa

She also became the first female artiste in Sub-Saharan Africa to clock 1 million views on YouTube within 22 hours through her song, Sukari, that now has over 73 million views.