Rapper Muthoni Drummer Queen (MDQ) was over the weekend forced to eat a humble pie after requesting K24’s Anne Kiguta to host her, instead of politicians on her Sunday night show Punchline.

In a tweet seen by Pulse Live, MDQ asked Ms Kiguta to host her so she could share her thoughts on how creatives can build Kenya in their own likeness.

She went ahead to say that she had, had enough of politics.

Muthoni Drummer Queen forced to eat a humble pie after this request to K24’s Anne Kiguta

“Yo @AnneKiguta Instead of having one more sickening politician on your show, please have me on. I want to share thoughts on Project Kenya & how we the Creative Sector can literally build out Kenya in the image & likeness of us. Enough politics Ann. Help!” said the rapper.

Ms Kiguta then responded stating that the last time she asked MDQ to appear on her show, she agreed but later bailed out without informing her.

“Yo @muthoniDQ I seem to remember agreeing to have you on my show a few months ago and then you stood me up also what happened to calling or texting?” responded Anne Kiguta.

In a quick rejoinder, the rapper said that she bailed out of the interview because life happened. She added that she cannot say that she was never given the space to share her thoughts.

MDQ said she would reach out to Kiguta and this time around she will not stand her up like the first time.

“Life happened. So now I'm putting myself on blast here so I can never say I was not accorded the space. Thank you again. Imma text you pap. And this time, I won't punk,” added MDQ.