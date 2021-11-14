Mutura smells funny, tastes dirty - Murugi Munyi

Murugi Munyi formerly Yummy Mummy is the latest to chip in on the mutura slander. Taking to her Instagram, the mother of three shocked Kenyans when she said she had never eaten mutura before until yesterday.

Asked whether she liked it, she replied; "Mutura smells funny, tastes dirty but sio mbaya." It is safe to say that the famous YouTuber is on a mission to get her Kenyan citizenship revoked.

What exactly is mutura?

Also known as the ‘African sausage’, mutura is mostly a mix of animal internal organs encased in intestines.

The ordinary mutura is made with tripe, blood, offal (and sometimes mincemeat), while some people modernise the delicacy by adding flavours such as onions, tomatoes, chili, corianders and cabbage.

A majority of mutura lovers like to accompany it with kachumbari (tomato-onion relish), chilli and a new trend, shallow fried potatoes as a side dish.

Demand for mutura rises during the weekend, as people patronise their favourite joints. In fact, long gone are the days when mutura was associated with poverty. Upscale clubs and bars are now introducing mutura as part of their special menu on themed days.