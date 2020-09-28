Comedian Daniel Ndambuki alias Mwalimu Churchill has penned down an open letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta, asking him to consider re-opening the country on grounds that the entertainment industry is suffering.

According to Churchill, the past 6 months have been very difficult for Kenyans and it will only be good if he allows them to go back to work by relaxing measures put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19.

He pointed out that the entertainment industry in the country is very young and doesn’t have the shock absorbers to withstand the ongoing economic disruption.

President Uhuru Kenyatta

“Dear Mr President

We Kindly request you to open up the restrictions in regards to the Entertainment Industry where most youths earn a living from.

For the past six months Entertainers including Musicians, Djs, Comedians, actors & Actresses

Poets, Acrobats and the Thousands working behind the cameras; Directors, producers, technicians, Cameramen & Women, security guys. Have gone without a consistent income.

The entertainment industry in the country is very young and doesn’t have the shock absorbers to withstand such economic disruption.

We will Work with the relevant government authorities to make sure that events and gigs adhere to the set guidelines.

#Apleafromentertainers” reads Churchill’s letter to President Uhuru.

The Head of State is expected to address the Nation today (Monday), to give direction in regard to the measures put in places to stop the spread Coronavirus; ban on public gatherings, closure of Bars and entertainment joints, Curfew among others.

Kenya has been on a partial lock-down since March when the first case of Coronavirus was confirmed.