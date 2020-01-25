NRG presenter, Mwalimu Rachel accused of allegedly assaulting Miracle Baby’s friend

Popular NRG presenter Mwalimu Rachel has been accused of assaulting Miracle Baby’s friend Martin Mbugua.

Mwalimu Rachel who manages fast rising gengetone group Sailors allegedly beat Martin after Peter popularly known as Miracle baby failed to show up for a commercial shoot.

Reports indicate that the Radio presenter tortured the man, insulted and even spat on him. During the incident, Martin was tied with a wire in the boot of his car where two of his dreadlocks were pulled and his phone and wallet taken.

Stadard Digital reported that Mbugua had gone with Peter to a friend’s funeral in Ndederu and when they dropped Miracle baby in Kinoo they found Mwalimu Rachel waiting for them.

“She came directly to me and started slapping me before calling on the other guys to join in on the beating. One of them who was heavily built meted out the worst beating. During the assault, Rachel was insulting and spitting on me. Then she demanded that I explain to them what had happened on that day,” claimed Mbugua.l

"Since I was new to that area, I stopped and the assault continued on the road, with the guy yanking my dreadlocks. He then decided to put me in the boot of the car I had dropped off Peter in. With Peter locked in the house, Mwalimu Rachel and the man started hitting my manhood. I was tortured for almost three hours,” he added.

Mwalimu Rachel has not issued a statement concerning the incident and so has Sailors.

Mbugua added that he did understand why the radio presenter hit him and added that he can never forgive him.

Mbugua grew up with Miracle Baby at the Streetnizers Ministries Transformation Centre.

