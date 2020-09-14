They say women can get breast implants to make their breasts bigger and fuller and that’s exactly what socialite cum business woman Vera Sidika went for in Beverly Hills in the United States of America a few years a go.

In an interview with Jalang’o, Ms Sidika disclosed that her breast surgery that got her silicone implants fixed cost her a whooping Sh.2 million.

The bootylicious queen mentioned that she went for the Boobs implants in the quest to make her body proportional, because she used to be thick with a flat chest.

Socialite Vera Sidika

Sh.2 Million for Boob Surgery

“I wasn’t proportional…I used to be thick but not proportional so I just decided to be proportional and added mu Boobs and I at least don’t wear bras anymore…. It costed me $20000 (Sh.2 million). I got it done in Beverly Hills. They are actually good.... Because they don’t interfere with your breasts as you can still breastfeed. The Breast has like a ka-pocket that is empty, so they normally put the implant in that pocket, so it doesn’t interfere with anything in your breasts” shared Vera Sidika.

Asked whether she has ever done surgery to increase the size of her butt, Ms Sidika defended herself saying she has been thick since her high school days.

Vera Sidika

“I grew up with (Booty) that but I had a problem showing it off because I used to feel fat…but when I came to Nairobi I just decided to live my life and started wearing short dress, showing my curves and now people will appreciate it and that’s when I started embracing it. I started liking the attention… I have never added my butt” said Vera.

A few years ago Vera Sidika shocked many when she went on national TV and revealed that she had spent Sh.50 Million on her skin lightening (not bleaching) procedure.

“My body is my business and my source of finance, my bank account got fat after I lightened my skin” Vera said back in 2017.