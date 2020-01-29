Former QTV News Anchor Sabina Stadler Anyango has disclosed that she was hated by her colleagues, when she worked for the now defunct TV station that was owned by the Nation Media Group.

In a video she shared on Instagram, Ms Stadler who was asking people to join her in a 21-day fast said that one of the things they will be praying for is Rejection, which she has experienced first-hand.

She went on to say that at the time, her colleagues felt like she didn’t deserve the job at QTV and they would even go out for lunch without her.

My colleagues hated me – Sabina Stadler on her days as QTV News anchor

According to the mother of one, the only person that would sometimes have lunch with her was a colleague called Kevin Gitau.

Ms Stadler mentioned people face rejection in many ways and from different people, which is very painful.

“Today I’m gonna talk about one of the things we’ll be praying for in this 21 days fast is Rejection. Rejection is bad… even I have been rejected. I remember when I was a news anchor my workmates would go and have lunch and I would go have lunch alone. I remember Kevin Gitau used to go out with me and sometimes I was the one paying just to bribe him but it was like my work mates hated me, they felt I didn’t deserve to be there and it’s not the last time I saw that. We see that at work, with friends, family boyfriend, husband, parents, sometimes somethings just reject you and it’s painful,” said Sabina Stadler.

Media career

Ms Stadler worked for QTV as News Anchor for one year, between 2013 and 2014. She later on joined Mediamax’s K24 TV where she hosted a cooking show.