Citizen TV Presenter cum news anchor Willis Raburu has penned down an emotional letter to her late daughter Adana, confessing that sometimes he is overwhelmed by reality that she is no more.

In the letter, Raburu disclosed that life has not been easy since her demise and on several occasions he has failed to be the pillar of strength that her (Adana) and her mother (Marya Prude) need.

“My beautiful daughter, some days are easy some days are so hard. Today I woke up trying to imagine what it would be like to watch you sleep, ( that’s the only image I have of you) what it be like you hold warm fingers, what a sleepless night would feel like. What it would be like to go to work tired Koz you kept me up at night, who you would look like now? what color of your skin? if you would drink as much milk as I did when I was your age. My daughter, you are an angel now, or so they tell me and when I look up to the sky sometimes I cry, sometimes I sometimes I laugh,I want you to make so much noise in heaven, or in the multi-verse you are in,” reads part of the letter.

Willis Raburu with his Wife Marya Prude.

Weak and in grief

The media personality also revealed that he has a photo of her late daughter, that tends to remind him the precious gift he had.

“I want you to have all your the people who are with you there say “Yeap that’s Willis’ child” I miss you so much, it’s funny that I have a picture of you but even before I look at it, your face is engrained in my heart, etched in my soul, tattooed in my very essence. My daughter, my sweet lovely beautiful daughter, I’m sorry that you have to see daddy weak and in grief and not the pillar of strength that you and your mother need, but my daughter, daddy loves you, since He listens to you talk to Him and tell Him, daddy doesn’t understand but daddy needs help. Rest In Palaces, RIP because you are royalty. 👼🏾👸🏾#QueenAdana” shared Willis Raburu.

On January 3rd, Raburu announced that he had taken a break from his duties at Citizen TV to heal from the loss of their unborn baby.

Raburu’s letter touched many of his fans and fellow celebrities who took to the comment section encouraging him to be strong as continue to mourn his daughter.

mcatricky “Bro Willis ,may you find comfort and grace to cure your wound ,,pole Sana”

rowziewambuirowzie “May God grant you and family strength that surpasses human understanding 🙏. It is well”

emanyikah “It shall be well brother man 🙏🙏”

joabmwaura “Be strong .....HE has a reason for Everything..He is a God of Wonders..You will never be lonely bro..Take heart”

krissdarlin “Pole sana big bro 😥”

steve_letoo “You are in our prayers bro👊”

sharon_kate_nganga “With you in prayer Willis ❤️❤️❤️ 😥”

blessednjugush “Pole sana Willis......pole sana”

victoria_rubadiri “My heart breaks for you. A day at a time. With you in prayer Raburu 🙏🏽”

moniqueangelynbett “You're in my prayers @willisraburu ❤”

berylowano ‘The Lord wants you to trust and believe even Him even in your grief and silance.Even when you can't see it,He's at work.May you receive the comfort you need.🙏”

lizmbenge “I am so sorry for your loss. This is heartbreaking. It is well”

joyceomondi “💔💔 Poleni sana @willisraburu”

djggactivist “You are in my prayers @willisraburu 🙏”

kate_actress “@willisraburu this is painful 😔🙏🏿 It’s not easy my dear friend , praying for you guys”

patrickigunza “God's peace and comfort brother. It shall be well.🙏🙏”

wangechi.muriuki “Praying for you and @maryaprude 🙏”

loulou_hassan “It shall be well Kaka🙏🙏🙏...praying for you 🙏🙏🙏”

massawejapanni “May God comfort you and your wife. Poleni sana”

mercymasikamuguro “Have felt your pain but it is well bro 💔”