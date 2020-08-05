Fast-rising comedian Erastus Otieno popularly known as Flaqo Raz has disclosed how his ex-girlfriend dumped him, because he was broke.

Speaking on Carolina Hot Edition, the Instagram comedian said that by the time this was happening, he had just completed his campus education.

Flaqo narrated how the then girlfriend said she was tired of his ‘upcoming comedian’ status at the time.

Comedian Flaqo Raz narrates how he was dumped for being broke

He went on to say that he had kept his stuff at the girlfriend’s place after completing college studies, and when he we went by, he found them thrown outside.

According to the funny man, the whole experience was embarrassing but two months after the breakup, he became famous, and life has never been the same.

“In my previous relationship, that time I was broke and there are chics who just don’t entertain broke guys. So that chic dumped because I was broke. Aliniambia ‘I’m tired of this upcoming stuff. You are always upcoming’ can you imagine she told me that. That was after nimemaliza shule so when I was going back to school, nikapata she threw my things outside. I had kept my things in her house when I was leaving school. It was so embarrassing at that time. Two months after that, I got famous,” narrated Flaqo.

During the interview, Flaqo talked about his journey to comedy and life in general, as well as how he manages to make his craft perfect and produce videos that crack up fans.

It is also worth noting that Flaqo is a multi-talented individual who can sing, and dance, aside from comedy.