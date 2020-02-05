Keroche heiress Anerlisa Muigai has for the first time disclosed why she has never posted pictures of her sister on social media.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Ms Muigai said that her sister hates being in the limelight and that is why she has never shared a picture with her.

She went on to say that the sister is always cold towards her and each time they are together and they see people, she pretends like they were not together at all, which according to Anerlisa is embarrassing sometimes.

My sister is cold towards me – Anerlisa Muigai on why she never posts her sister

The Nero Company CEO further stated that her sister always denies her and sometimes introduces herself as Anerlisa’s friend instead of sister.

“My sister is so cold towards me. When we walk together then she sees a lot of people, she always leaves me like somebody she doesn’t know. (That is always embarrassing to me btw) she also introduces me as her friend lol, the worst is when she denies me. She just hates the spotlight and that is why I don’t post her on my page even if it’s a family photo,” said Anerlisa Muigai.

Anerlisa Muigai's post

This is the first time the beauty is talking about her sister on social media. Anerlisa has in the past shared pictures of her brothers and parents whenever they hold family functions, but has never posted one with her sister Tecra.