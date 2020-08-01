Radio presenter Alex Mwakideu has declared that his wife is not among the people he considers to be loyal to him.

In an interview with NTV on Friday, Mwakideu unapologetically revealed that the only person he ever trusted was his mother.

Mwakideu, however, asked his host Dr King'ori to distinguish between love, trust and loyalty emphasizing that he loves his wife and would probably take a bullet for her.

Alex Mwakideu with his wife

"For my wife...i think I would [take a bullet] but for my kids that's a definite I wouldn't even think about it but for my wife...I think I would," he explained.

Mwakideu went on to explain that he does not trust the people in his life at all without giving details as to why he had adopted that stance.

"I don't trust people...kabisa. The only person ambaye nilikuwa namtrust ni mamangu...mwenyezi Mungu ailaze roho yake mahai pema peponi lakini yey ndiye nilimtrust na roho yangu yote, angenisimamia mahali popote.

"I love my wife very much by the way lakini usichanganye loyalty na trust, unaeza kutrust mtu lakini hauko loyal kwake. Loyalty ni kama yule mtu husimama nyuma ya President ndio pasi ikipigwa anadedi yeye," Mwakideu explained.

Chebet Rono Anxiety Attack

Fellow guest Chebet Rono asked to step away from the interview after she begun to experience an anxiety attack.

She was, at the time, recounting details of a past relationship where she experienced broken trust.

"I've done a couple of dumb things for people and that is what taught me not to trust anyone.

"The dumbest thing I did was paying rent for someone's apartment for three months...only to find out that they were going behind my back talking the most..." she narrated before asking to be allowed to leave the set.