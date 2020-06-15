Otile Brown’s Ethiopian girlfriend Nabayet alias Nabbi has responded days after the singer confessed that he masturbates to stay faithful in their long-distance relationship.

In an interview with Shaffie Weru, Nabbi mentioned that she doesn’t see any problem with Otile’s actions, promising that Nairobi will be her first destination when flights resume operations.

“Otile was being interviewed by Jalang’o and he said he has been strangling the monkey. You need to come over? Posed Shaffie Weru.

“Yeah I saw that; I saw a lot of messages the next day. It was hilarious, but definitely I’m gone come. Ones the borders are open, that would be my first destination. I do check on that every day, so there was nothing new and that’s good it should be appreciated. In fact, it should be something that should be looked up to, I think” said Nabbi.

Otile’s confession reads; “Tunanyonga tu! Utafanya nini sasa! Nikimsubiri na anasupport mnyongo huo, amasema keep doing what you are doing. Anajua with that now, at least boy wake nimetulia”.

Nabbi also disclosed that they have tried to break up so many times because of the long- distance but they always end up rekindling their love.

“Long distance is the hardest thing I have ever experienced. I used to preach that long distance is a no go zone. But what happens is when you create that bond with someone, whether the situation is hard or not, you just have to fight for it. We tried calling it quits so many times. People always gonna come up with stories as to why we are not together, ooh they broke up, somebody cheated, but that was never the case. sometimes you just feel tired of fighting, but if the bond is strong enough you will always find a way” says Nabayet.

What do you like most about Otile?

“The main thing I like about the relationship is, how we are with each other. We kinder have that relationship were you can lock as in a room, with nothing no TV, no phone or internet a year straight and we can go through, happily. So we have that kind of friendship that is honestly hard to find nowadays. So how we are with each other is my favorite part. Basically how he treats me, he is a very nice guy, gentleman, romantic.

What I don’t like is not necessarily to do with him but more so the situation. The fact that we live in two different countries. That’s did cause a lot of problems at first and still does and that has been the major problem, but him as person I like everything about him” explained Nabbi.

