Songstress Nadia Mukami has taken legal action against a female fan identified as Stella Bella following a defamatory post she put up on Facebook with the aim of tarnishing her reputation.

On Monday, Ms Mukami through her Management Seven Creative Hub, revealed that they had reported the matter to the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and detectives are following up to ensure the culprit is apprehended.

“We at Sevens Creative Hub continue to support Nadia Mukami at this difficult time, we are also working closely with authorities to apprehend the Stella Njagi to record statement at the police station. Nadia also wishes to thank her fans who continue to support her and wishes to send a message of encouragement to all creatives and artists who are on the receiving end of numerous cyber bullying posts. Remain unbowed and unbowed we shall emerge victorious” reads part of the press release.

Nadia Mukami takes legal action against female Stella Bella fan for defamation

Cyber bullying

The singer’s management also noted that Stella Bella has been cyber bullying Ms Mukami on different social media platforms.

“The management of Nadia Mukami Sevens Creative Hub, are deeply shocked at the defamatory Facebook post authored by Stella Njagi who goes by the name Stella Bella on Facebook. This defamatory post meant to besmirch the reputation of Nadia Mukami posted on Sunday 26th April 2020 at 9pm, The post bears untrue statements and insults meant to injure the reputation of Nadia Mukami who has always kept a clean track record in all her business and person dealing with individual and organizations” reads part of the release.

Apology

Nadia and her team gave Stella Bella two hours to pull down the defamatory post and apologize.

“We therefore demand that the said post be pulled down in the next 2 hours and a video apology to Nadia Mukami be issued by Stella Bella. Should Stellaa Njaagi fail to pull down the post and apologize, we shall institute civil legal action proceeding against her" demands the letter.