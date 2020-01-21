The track which means tickle me was produced by Vicky Pondis and has already received over 40k views on YouTube. It is also trending at number 9 on YouTube.

The video opens up with a beautiful view of palm trees along the beach as Miracle Baby sets the mood and the hype of the song with a hilarious ‘ kurugushu karagasha kuru ku kung kung’ in his Husky voice.

Nadia Mukami teams up with Sailors on “Ni Tekenye” and it’s a Big tune (Video)

The collabo came as a surprise to many people since it was going to be a fusion of Bongo and gengetone music. The award-winning singer, Nadia Mukami revealed a side of her people didn’t know as she sung in English unlike the Kiswahili people are used to.

Shalqido gives a beautiful hook with ‘Chibobo wangu, mhodari wangu’ proving that he has a vocal prowess that we are yet to hear of.

The video which was shot in the coast is of high quality and doesn’t have much video vixens like in their previous songs. Their lyrics are not as vulgar as the normal gengetone lyrics and its undeniable that Sailors are raising their bar higher.

The group is best gengetone group in Kenya and the Future of Gengetone music. Ni Tekenye is a club banger and you should definitely listen to it.