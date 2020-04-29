Nadia Mukami’s emotional message as she takes a break from social media

Song bird Nadia Mukami has penned down an emotional message as she announced taking a break from the social media spheres.

The Radio Love singer said that she had received all kinds of insults the past few days and there is no way she was going hold back her emotions, because she is a public figure.

She went on to say that April has been a month of despair after another, and she could not hold it together any longer.

Ms Mukami said she was taking a break, but promised to be back after all she has been going through is done.

“Am writing this with tears in my eyes and they are already swollen coz of crying! I know they say I am a public figure, I need not to show emotions; I will show my emotions!!!There isn’t an insult I haven’t received!! All levels of explicit insults! This has been a month of one heartache after another, I swear I have broken down! I am always the strongest among my friends; they say God doesn’t give you something you can’t handle, I wish he didn’t trust me this much every time!! Am taking a break, I will be back!!!! #kaNadiakatambe #AfricanPopStar #kenyansweetheart,” she wrote in a post seen by Pulse Live.

Legal action

The announcement came a day after she took legal action against a female fan identified as Stella Bella following a defamatory post she put up on Facebook with the aim of tarnishing her reputation.

Ms Mukami through her Management Seven Creative Hub, revealed that they had reported the matter to the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and detectives were following up to ensure the culprit is apprehended.

“We at Sevens Creative Hub continue to support Nadia Mukami at this difficult time, we are also working closely with authorities to apprehend the Stella Njagi to record statement at the police station. Nadia also wishes to thank her fans who continue to support her and wishes to send a message of encouragement to all creatives and artists who are on the receiving end of numerous cyber bullying posts. Remain unbowed and unbowed we shall emerge victorious” reads part of the press release.