Singer Michael Kennedy Clever alias Naiboi has threatened to drag Producer Ilogos to Court after he pulled down a number of his songs from YouTube over unpaid dues.

In a demand letter served to the music producer (Ilogos) the 2n1 hit-maker wants the producer to withdraw all the strikes against his YouTube channel and desist from making any defamatory statements against him on any platforms.

The Pacho Entertainment boss went ahead to demand an apology from Ilogos, as well as submission of all Naiboi’s content in his possession.

Naiboi's battle with Producer Ilogos takes a new twist after he pulled down his songs from YouTube

Naiboi's Demand Letter

“Our client further states that you did not stop there, you went ahead and issued false and defamatory statement to bloggers and social media platforms trying to paint him as a scandalous conniving and untrustworthy. You claimed he has never paid you while in fact it is you who owes him.

We have hereby been instructed by our client to demand the following from you;

That you withdrew all the strikes against his YouTube channel unconditionally.

That you cease and desist from making any defamatory statements against him on any platform whatsoever.

That you make an apology to him in the same magnitude and on the same plaforms.

That you furnish him with all his content in your possession with immediate effect.

That you admit liability for the above.

Take not that if the any of the above demands is not met within 48 hours, our client has given us mandatory instructions to pursue legal redress in a court of law and to ensure that you get arrested and deported for running a business within the republic of Kenya without a permit thus contravening your Visa Requirements,” reads part of the demand letter.

The battle between Ilogos and Naiboi arose after Naiboi pulled down Arrow Bwoy’s song Toto on grounds that it was his project before Ilogos sold it to him (Arrow).

In a quick rejoinder, Ilogos stated that Naiboi was making unfounded claims and if he continues he will ensure his YouTube channel gets blocked completely.

“This guy is saying things that doesn’t make sense at all. How am I owing him? Is claiming of things he didn’t pay for. I made him now amefura Kichwa. If iit wasn’t for 4mulla he hit I made for him, hangepata deal ya Safaricom which ndo walisponsor 2in1, my track made him international. In fact, I was even part of 'Usipime Mwanaume'. If he continues with this nonsense my manager will take that song down too, then his channel will be blocked by YouTube,” said Ilogos.

Ilogos accused Naiboi of failing to pay for over ten songs he produced for him, prompting him to sell some of the unreleased tracks.