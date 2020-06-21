Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko took to Facebook with an emotional tribute to his late father and a prayer as the world marked Father’s Day.

Sonko dedicated the day to his late father who stood by him through various challenges in life an always helping him out.

“I dedicate this special day to my late Father Gedion Kioko Mbuvi Kivanguli, whenever I was stranded, he was there for me to help me out.” Sonko wrote.

Sonko marks Father’s Day with emotional tribute to his late dad [Photos]

He also expressed appreciation for playing a father figure role to many.

“I take this opportunity to thank God for making me a father figure to many… To the rest of the Fathers in Nairobi, May the Almighty God bless you and the work of your hands for also being fathers to many people.” He added.

His message was accompanied by photos of the final restring place for his late dad, surrounded by family and friends.

Sonko marks Father’s Day with emotional tribute to his late dad [Photos]

Sonko marks Father’s Day with emotional tribute to his late dad [Photos]