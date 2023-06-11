I took things into my own hands - Nameless confirms undergoing vasectomy

In an interview with YouTuber Vincent Mboya, the singer noted that he made a conscious decision to "take matters into his own hands."

"Ah, tumefunga, nimeenda vasectomy ....nimeona nitake things into my own hands (Ah, we closed that chapter, I underwent vasectomy…I saw it fit to take things into my own hands," the hitmaker revealed.

Nameless who was speaking at the launch of Talanta Hela initiative at State House on Friday revealed that he is happy with his three children who are a blessing to him with the last born keeping them busy.

"I think at this time, three girls, I'm happy with that, we are feeling blessed, Shiru anatukeep busy," he added.

Nameless who is married to fellow singer, Wahu Kagwi expressed his shock at critics who he told off for pressuring him to try and get a son, noting that such thinking is old-school.

"I find it very amusing that people can still use that old-school method of thinking.

"As long as una mtoto ako healthy, you do your best, even if they are not 100 percent healthy, as a parent you are supposed to guide the child," he stated.

Wahu directs those praying for her to get a son to focus elsewhere

In November last year, shortly after they welcomed their third daughter, the legendary musician cheekily hinted at undergoing vasectomy after Wahu told those praying for them to get a baby boy to direct their prayers elsewhere.

"Mama Shi reporting for night duty! Meanwhile, those who are praying that I get a boy 'next time' kindly direct your prayer/good wishes to someone else. Mimi kama mimi I'm very content with the 3 angels God has blessed me with. My heart is more than full," Wahu wrote.

"Alaaar... Kwani Kuna wale bado wanatuombea boy.... Hawajui tulifunga hiyo chapter. Ebu nieende vasectomy kabla maombi zoa zifike mungu," Nameless commented in response to Wahu’s post.

The celebrity couple that walked down the aisle on September 10, 2005 has three children.

The oldest is Tumiso who was born on August 2, 2006, followed by Nyakio, born on August 9, 2013.