Singer David Mathenge aka Nameless has spoken after his wife Wahu Kagwi joined the Millionaires club on social media.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, nameless said that his wife had become stubborn at home, after beating him to the one million followers mark on Instagram.

Baba girls as he likes to call himself, went on to call on his fans not let him go through an experience he went through some years back, when she beat him to winning a MAMA Award.

Amekuwa sumbua kwa nyumba – Nameless speaks as Wahu joins ‘Millionaires club'

Nameless asked the fans to help him hit the one million followers mark like his wife Wahu Kagwi.

“Musidanganywe na hii picha...ever since afika 1million followers before me @wahukagwi amekuwa sumbua sana kwa nyumba🤦🏽‍♂️.. kichwa kimefura, hakukaliki kwa boma. Hamwezi ni Wacha ni sumbuke hivo tu... seriously guys🤷🏾‍♂️...ebu nifikisheni mita bana🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️...this Reminds me of when she won a MAMA award before me..woiii.. niliteseka for one whole year kwa nyumba, lakini muli come through nikamnyorosha na two awards the following year. Alirudi laini...😎😎😎 Mungu halali...aaanyway , Wacha nisitete Sana hapa😒... that's not the point of this pic..the point is, for those asking about this foto-shoot, my jacket is from @fintanfashion and Photography by @royalreelphotography_ otherwise men's conference lini,🤔? #Askingforafriend,” joked Nameless.

Amekuwa sumbua kwa nyumba – Nameless speaks as Wahu joins ‘Millionaires club'

Wahu who saw the post then responded saying that she was still gaining more followers and she loves the Nasinzia singer.

“And 1.1m ndiyo hiyo round the corner.... but bado nakupendarr!“ wrote Wahu.

Nameless currently enjoys a following of slightly above 975K.