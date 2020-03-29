King Kaka’s wife Nana Owiti has revealed that she was kidnapped by an ex-boyfriend in a club where she and her friend were having drinks.

In a discussion on worst break up experience on Chatspot with fellow hosts Mwikali, Kush Tracey and Joyce Maina, Nana disclosed that she was enjoying her drinks when her ex who was coincidentally at the club, asked her to meet him outside so that they could talk.

When she stepped outside, there was a car with its door wide open and before she could figure out what was happening, the guy grabbed her and carried her to the car despite her biting and resisting him.

I was once kidnapped by my ex-boyfriend – King Kaka’s wife Nana Owiti

Her ex then told her that she couldn’t escape and took her to his place. It was at 3 am in the morning.

“By the time nimetoka kuongea kuna wase wa nduthi hapo nje, there’s a car over there open nilibebwa kifudifudi nikaingizwa kwa gari, so I’m thinking what’s happening so I’m biting him he’s like unajua hauendi, nilipelekwa kwa hao nimefunganishwa Kamba, like for real for real and then I’m like okay its 3AM, I’ve drowned a whole bottle of wine, what do I do now?” narrated Nana.

After devising a plan, she hit him, ran away and hid somewhere. The crazy guy went ahead to tell the watchman that should he see a lady of a certain description, he should stop her because she has stolen sh 50,000.

“Nikamgonga halafu nikahepa and he’s athletic so nikaingia place ingine, kona Fulani of course alifika hapo akona theres no way huyo dem amefika pale so akachukua mawe anazirusha rusha mahali niko and I can’t make a sound. So this soldier comes kumbe ameenda kwa gate akasema ukiona dem amaevaa hivi jua ameiba 50k umshike” added the mother of two.

After talking to the watchman who was ready to shoot her with his bow and arrow, he helped her find a phone and then called her friend who later picked her.

After the incident, the guy reported her to the police saying she had gone missing. It became a police matter because the Switch TV presenter wanted the guy to get a restraining order.