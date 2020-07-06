Nancy Onyancha joins Switch TV days after being fired by K24

Media Personality Nancy Onyancha has landed a new job with Red Cross owned Switch TV days after being fired by K24.

On Monday, Ms. Onyancha shared the Switch TV logo, an indication that she had joined the South C placed Media House.

“Good morning My neighbors 😀” reads Onyancha’s caption after sharing the Switch TV Logo.

Onyancha’s Husband Joab Mwaura was among the first people to congratulate the TV girl for her new job at Switch.

“The beauty of life is in the unknown. It is like taking a step in the dark.Every step counts

Go shine #Greatness @thenancyonyancha. Go Shine Girl👏🏾👏🏾❤️” wrote Mwaura.

Onyancha’s announcement attracted lots of congratulatory messages from her fans and followers, who wished her well as she starts a new journey at Switch TV.

Nancy and her hubby Joab Mwaura were among hundreds of Journalists who were laid-off by Mediamax last month. The two had worked for K24 for 7 years.

“Ada ya mja hunena, Muungwana ni kitendo. Umefika wakati wa kukunja jamvi la K24,baada ya Miaka saba.Kwa Kudra zake Jalali,narejea baada ya mapumziko.

#MswahiliWaBara #SautiTajika #MgaagaaNaUpwa,” wrote Mwaura.

jayz_kiranto ‘Switch for good👏👏”

